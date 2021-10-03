Cardano SPO: Valhalla [VLHLA] – The Cryptonomist

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool member of Single Pool Alliance And donate 10% of your rewards every month at Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, to combat illegal fishing and ocean pollution: Valhalla [VLHLA].

Last week’s guest was one stake pool run by the creator of the YouTube Crypto Over Coffee series.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview in Valhalla [VLHLA]

Hi, it’s a pleasure to have you here. Tell us something about yourself, where do you live and what is your background?

Hi, my name is Tom, and I am the main owner of the Valhalla (VLHLA) stake pool. I currently live in Scotland and work as an IT professional. I am 35 years old and in total I have almost 15 years of work experience in the industry. I first heard about Bitcoin in 2015 and Cardano in early 2017 during the previous market cycle. I have always been interested in cryptography (SSL / GPG / PKI infrastructure etc.). In my opinion, blockchain technology is very fascinating and will change the concept of money and the way people interact with each other.

Why Cardano? What fascinates you the most about this Proof-of-Stake blockchain?

This is mainly due to my background in networking and web application security. In 2017 I worked as a network engineer dealing with compromised devices and helping clients fight DDOS attacks. It was obvious to me that most of the hacks and vulnerabilities are due to rapid development activities. Therefore companies are releasing products as fast as possible to market with the intention of fixing things later. The level of research / planning and reflection on all potential problems and what can go wrong are minimal.

I believe this is how the entire cryptocurrency industry presents itself right now with hacks targeting smart contracts and exchanges. Added to this is the inexperience of the developers who create all these crypto projects and the result is a disaster.

Cardano takes a completely different approach with its peer review process. It actually reminds me of the early days of networking protocols like TCP / IP and all these RFC documents written back then. People presented their proposal, and then a group of other knowledgeable people reviewed it, provided constructive feedback, and pointed out all the wrong things. As a result, we have many network protocols invented in the 80s / 90s that are being used continuously to this day. Peer review is even better in this regard, and by following this process, you can be sure of getting a far better product as a final result.

That’s why I like Cardano and the fact that they are taking their time with research and development. Also, a very important thing is that Cardano is Proof of Stake (PoS), a much more ecological (and sustainable) system than Proof of Work (PoW).

You are a member of the Single Pool Alliance, what is it? And why is it important to stake single pools?

They are a group of stake pool operators with a similar vision and who believe in decentralization. The problem we have right now is that many pools in the Cardano ecosystem are owned by a single entity (be it a company or a person). These people (or exchanges) manage multiple pools, and when one reaches saturation, they open another copy. Too much funds in the hands of a single entity is detrimental to decentralization. If that entity were to act incorrectly, it could damage the network.

The Single Pool Alliance is fighting this problem by promoting true decentralization where a single entity is allowed to manage a single Cardano stake pool. For more information and a full list of active alliance members, I recommend you visit the SPA website.

Donate 10% of the operator’s rewards to Sea Shepherd, who are they and how are they fighting illegal fishing and ocean pollution?

Sea Shepherd is a non-profit organization best known for its fight to protect marine life and the environment around the world.

In addition, they also fight ocean pollution thanks to their various campaigns.

Many environmental organizations act only superficially, i.e. they only create various types of petitions, placards or organize protest marches.

Sea Shepherd, on the other hand, uses a direct action tactic. For example – they rammed and sank several ships to stop their illegal activities. These tactics can sometimes be a little controversial, but their mission to defend, conserve and protect our oceans and marine life has never hurt anyone.

To learn more about Sea Shepherd and fishing issues, watch Seaspiracy on Netflix.

Thanks for your time, any final words? Where can people find you?

Thank you so much for the opportunity to be here.

If you want to know more about us, you can check our website, or you can follow us on Twitter, where we share all pool updates and post Cardano and Crypto related stuff.

We are also very active on Reddit, and we have a group Telegram where you can chat with us about anything.

Please consider staking your ADAs with Valhalla [VLHLA] Pool if you’ve come to read this far. Thank you very much, and have a good day.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.