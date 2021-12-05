Cardano SPO: Vetspool [VETS] – The Cryptonomist

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is a stake pool managed by a US Navy veteran who supports those they have served and their families: Vetspool [VETS].

Last week’s guest was a stake pool he offers to his delegates discounts for purchasing ADA at any Boinnex Crypto ATM.

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with Vetspool [VETS]

Hello, welcome to this section. Tell us something about yourself, where do you live and what is your background?

Thanks for inviting me. My name is Nyakeh, born in Liberia, raised in Sierra Leone and Ghana. I moved to the United States as a teenager in early 2002 and decided to join the American military.

I served in the US Navy from 2002 to 2007 as a medical officer and I spent most of my time with the marines. Between 2005 and 2006 I was on duty in the province of Al Anbar in Iraq.

After an honorable discharge, I turned to pharmacy and graduated from Lipscomb University with a doctorate in pharmacy and a master’s degree in health informatics.

I am a sports fan. I support Barcelona, ​​the New England Patriots, the Red Sox, the Bruins, the Predators and the Houston Rockets. I love playing jazz piano and my favorite soul and R&B music.

I currently work as clinical pharmacist in managed care. I now live in Nashville, TN

What is the path that led you to Cardano and to become a Stake Pool Operator (SPO)?

I learned about blockchain and cryptocurrencies in late 2017. Like many, I entered the markets at the highs without any prior knowledge and trying to consume a lot of information at one go.

The bear market came soon after, which allowed me to step back and learn the basics of Bitcoin and crypto, as well as technical and fundamental analysis.

I discovered Cardano around the same time and came across the famous whiteboard video from Charles Hoskinson and I became passionate about the vision of the organization.

To better understand the computer networks, security and encryption, found a textbook on safety + and started reading it.

I learned different topics ranging from the different types of malicious attacks and how to prevent them, the different protocols, ports and other pertinent topics that came in handy while I set up my stake pool.

I started staking with SWAG from the very beginning and was inspired to create my own pool after just over a year and just in time for smart contracts.

To help me create my betting pool I took the course five days of the Stake Pool School. Alex from the CHRTY pool further helped me get my pool up and running.

Tell us more about your initiatives to support US veterans and their families.

Having worked in several VA healthcare facilities, I have seen firsthand the difficulties our veterans face when they are discharged and some end up returning because they have no other options.

So what better way to contribute to the veteran community than to donate a portion of the stake pool proceeds to alpha omega veterans in order to help them reintegrate into society.

I have also chosen to donate a portion of my rewards to United way of Greater Nashville for help children have a better start for a bright future. As the stake pool grows, other initiatives would be added to the donation list.

As a clinical pharmacist, how can the integration of blockchain technology help the medical sector? Is there anything in particular that you look forward to confident?

This is as broad a question as there are many use cases of blockchain in the medical sector ranging from drug traceability, patient medical record safety, genomics and many more.

Imagine a world where the Relevant medical information can be obtained instantly using blockchain technology, regardless of your location. The medical industry is always slow to adopt new technologies, but it’s one aspect of blockchain use cases that I can’t wait to see.

Thank you kindly for your time. A few final words? Where can people find you?

Try to learn at least one or two new skills per year help you grow personally and professionally.

For learn more about VETS stake pool, visit our website and our Telegram group where we talk about everything.

I can also be reached on Twitter.

Please consider staking with VETS. Thanks so much for your time.

Disclaimer: The views and views of the PES are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Cardano Foundation or IOHK.