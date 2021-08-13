Cardano Sprinta and 10% By Investing.com



Cardano sprinta and 10%



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 1.957479 at 08:36 (06:36 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.20% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since August 10th.

The leap pushes the Cardano’s market cap to $ 61.958427B, making it 3.29% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market peaked at $ 71.557257B.

In the previous 24 hours, Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 1.823268 to $ 1.957479.

Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the past 24 hours at the time of writing comes in at $ 6.014701B, accounting for 5.77% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 1.3947 to $ 1.9575 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the Cardano price is still 20.43% lower from its all-time high of $ 2.46 set on May 16.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Listed at $ 45,718.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.10%.

Ethereum was trading at $ 3,155.08 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.06%.

The market cap of the crypto Bitcoin was $ 854.187690B, representing 45.37% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Ethereum reached $ 368.815224B and 19.59% of the total.