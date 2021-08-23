News

Cardano Sprinta and 10% By Investing.com

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


Cardano sprinta and 10%

Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.686599 by 01:50 (23:50 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.29% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since August 22.

The leap pushes the Cardano’s market cap to $ 85.714629B, making it 4.08% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market peaked at $ 79.060662B.

In the previous 24 hours, Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 2.433672 to $ 2.686656.

Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the past 24 hours at the time of writing comes in at $ 6.442773B, accounting for 7.05% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 1.8787 to $ 2.6867 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the Cardano price is still 0.00% lower from its all-time high of $ 2.69 set on August 22nd.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Listed at $ 49,346.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.94%.

Loading...
Advertisements

Ethereum was trading at $ 3,246.08 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.68%.

The market capitalization of the crypto Bitcoin was $ 927.709173B, representing 44.11% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Ethereum reached $ 380.986036B and 18.12% of the total.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

856
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
681
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
646
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
507
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
504
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
499
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
485
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
445
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
424
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
416
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top