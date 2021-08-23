Cardano Sprinta and 10% By Investing.com



Cardano sprinta and 10%



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.686599 by 01:50 (23:50 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.29% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since August 22.

The leap pushes the Cardano’s market cap to $ 85.714629B, making it 4.08% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market peaked at $ 79.060662B.

In the previous 24 hours, Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 2.433672 to $ 2.686656.

Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the past 24 hours at the time of writing comes in at $ 6.442773B, accounting for 7.05% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 1.8787 to $ 2.6867 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the Cardano price is still 0.00% lower from its all-time high of $ 2.69 set on August 22nd.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Listed at $ 49,346.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.94%.

Ethereum was trading at $ 3,246.08 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.68%.

The market capitalization of the crypto Bitcoin was $ 927.709173B, representing 44.11% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Ethereum reached $ 380.986036B and 18.12% of the total.