Cardano Sprinta and 10% By Investing.com



Cardano sprinta and 10%



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 1.607681 as of 10:53 PM (20:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.08% daily. This is the largest single-day percentage growth since July 21st.

The leap pushes the Cardano’s market capitalization to $ 51.135804B, making it 2.74% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its highest, the Cardano market peaked at $ 71.557257B.

In the previous 24 hours, Cardano cryptocurrency was trading in a range of $ 1.457.631 to $ 1.607681.

Over the past seven days, Cardano was seen rising with a gain. The volume of Cardano traded in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $ 2.759515B, representing 2.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $ 1.3237 to $ 1.6077 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, the Cardano price is still 34.65% lower from its all-time high of $ 2.46 set on May 16.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Listed at $ 45,708.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.61%.

Loading... Advertisements

Ethereum was trading at $ 3,161.02 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.97%.

The market cap of the crypto Bitcoin was $ 855.264112B, representing 45.87% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the crypto Ethereum reached $ 368.582493B and 19.77% of the total.