Cardano still lacks the school canteen commission. “Let’s reactivate it”





the opposition group Cardano E (the minority of the left) has addressed to the mayor Maurizio Colombo, on the management of the canteen service

Written question on the management of the school canteen service

Given that

as appeared in various articles in the local press, many parents have complained about the quality of the food and canteen service offered at the school complexes of the city;

since their complaints remained unheard, they raised the hypothesis of a canteen strike;

with the advent of the pandemic, the council decided to suspend the work of the “canteen commission”, which – also made up of parents’ representatives – had the task of controlling the quality of the canteen service;

despite the improvement in the pandemic situation, unlike what happened elsewhere, the same commission has not yet returned to operation;

the parents themselves complain about this issue of lack of dialogue and listening on the part of the administration and ask for their representation in the bodies responsible for canteen controls.

Having said all this, the Cardano board group is

He asks

whether it is the intention of the Mayor and the Executive to reactivate the canteen commission, allowing parents to have representation within it, and by when;

How and by which bodies have canteen controls been guaranteed from the advent of the pandemic to today?

what do the mayor and council intend to do to respond to the requests legitimately advanced by the parents?

Are any meetings planned or held on this subject with the head teacher, the parents’ representatives and the canteen manager and, if so, what conclusions have been reached?

Cardano al Campo, 28/10/2021

For the board group Cardano is

Cons. com. Massimo Poliseno



