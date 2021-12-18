Cardano still loses ground, what to expect?

Despite the best forecasts, the price of Cardano continues to remain at lower levels than in September. In contrast to the trend in the prices of other cypto such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, those of ADA have registered timid rises alternating with abrupt bends, which thus brought the clock back to the third week of July.

Yet we are not yet in full bearish phase, as many traders have highlighted by providing important anticipations on the future (in the short term) of ADA.

Cardano slows down its run: the forecasts of the experts

While the introduction of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain sparked strong enthusiasm among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, the upgrade was unable to ferry ADA to a new all-time high.

On the contrary, in the following weeks the crypto prices have returned to drop dramatically. Thanks to the implementation of the update Alonzo Cardano’s platform has carved out a position within decentralized finance, an element that led the technicians to identify ADA as a possible “Ethereum killer“.

While some traders have claimed that cryptocurrency it will continue to lose ground in the coming months, there is also a circle of experts who say they are convinced of the positive effects that the introduction of smart contracts will have on the price of ADA by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The hypothesis would find confirmation in the growth of some existing projects on the Cardano blockchain.

The potential of long-term growth it would also be favored by a further feature of ADA: the low energy consumption guaranteed by the proof of stake protocol, which has not yet been fully adopted by its rival Ethereum. In light of these elements, it may be premature to say that the new year will not bring new hikes for Cardano.

Items to be monitored on ADA

For now, many analysts are keeping their expectations unchanged bearish on crypto, as Cardano’s price has unsuccessfully tested several key supports in recent weeks. Currently the main of them remains fixed at $ 1.22, followed by another identified around $ 1. To disprove most of the bearish forecasts, ADA prices should return to moving within the price range between $ 1.55 and $ 1.75.

At the moment the Fear and Greed Index of the digital currency – an indicator used to understand market sentiment – assumes values ​​around 70. Usually in the presence of these values ​​you are more likely to see price falls.

Experts have pointed out that Cardano could face fewer obstacles in its path if it manages to stabilize above $ 2, at which point the chances of seeing the price return to the levels of early September would be greater.