Cardano Technical Analysis: Grayscale Analyzes Cryptocurrency Perspectives

The same company also analyzed the ways of using ADA. According to his studies, newly formed tokens on the Cardano network could prompt Cardano holders to change their assets in the short term. This would lead the blockchain to be used more and therefore to develop the network and Cardano.

Future Perspectives For Cardano?

Garyscale has analyzed some elements to foresee a possible growth of Cardano. in the last year the commissions paid by Cardano were 65 times compared to the previous ones. 56 million dollars the extent of these commissions. The same value was $ 20.3 million in August. Active addresses were higher this summer than in Ethereum.

Unfortunately, there were no major consequences on the listing. Despite this, the investment company holds Cardano in its digital portfolio. The purchase took place even before the launch of the new update. S also points out Cardano’s network usage has created around 900,000 in ADA transactions in the NFT market.