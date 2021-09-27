Cardano, Technical Analysis: Price Towards $ 3.75 Thanks To Partnership With Chainlink

Cardano Weekly Chart

In the last week, the entire crypto market has suffered a good deal of sales. Simultaneously with the Evergrande affair, the cryptocurrency market was characterized by a general sell-off. Bitcoin dropped around 9% last week, dragging Cardano to a low of $ 1.91. During the week the price recovered, reaching a high of $ 2.457.

Unfortunately, the Chinese government gets a hand with its anti-crypto policies and causes the market to collapse again, despite this news was already known. Eventually Cardano’s price closed at $ 2.208 with a drop of 3.43%. The chart above shows that the correction of the movement that started in July is coming to an end, but mixed signals do not give a clear idea.

From the analysis of the MACD indicator we are about to have a bearish signal with the downward crossing of the MACD line with the Signal Line. The RSI also shows that the market is slightly overbought at this rate. Last week’s candle used the 21-period average as support.