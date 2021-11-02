Cardano Tests the Demand Area and the Three Month Minimum. Possible Rise in Sight?

The price of Cardano following the break of the compression triangle on Wednesday, October 27, literally broke the $ 2 wall and retested the $ 1.86 / 1.92 demand area for the fourth time. After all this, it is necessary to reassess what to do.

Please note that the start of the Cardano rally began in April 2020, appreciating 80 times its all-time high of $ 0.036 to $ 3.09 (September 2, 2021). Instead, as regards this year, Cardano has appreciated by only 17 times reaching a capitalization of 62 billion dollars, placing itself in fifth place.

Is the Cardano protocol the winning one?

Cardano’s core business is the inclusion of smart contracts for DeFi functionality. Up to now the work for ADA has been very rewarding but it should be emphasized that there is not only this project. There are other competitors in the DeFi ecosystem. Solana, for example, holds a very large number of projects and also a growing NFT market. Binance Smart Chain (BSC), on the other hand, was launched earlier this year and raised the listing of Binance Coin (BNB) from $ 40 to $ 600 and is driving projects such as Luna, Fantom and Polygon.

However, it should be noted that Cardano has not yet entered this circle and here the idea of ​​the “network effect” comes into play. What is the network effect? The network effect is an economic phenomenon that manifests itself in the following way: when a product is used by a greater number of users, they add value to the network; therefore, when each new user adds value to the product by joining the same network and these incentivize new users to join the network. Like a domino effect.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Cardano forecasts

At the time of writing, the price of ADA is around $ 2 and the touch and relative rebound on the demand area and bullish swing area is clearly evident.

A long entry on Cardano should not be underestimated both in the short and medium / long term perspective. from a short-term point of view, the first target is the supply area of ​​$ 2.30 / $ 2.46, while for the medium / long term the target is set at historical highs around $ 3.1.

