Cardano Tests the Demand Area and the Three Month Minimum. Possible Rise in Sight?

Is the Cardano protocol the winning one?

Cardano’s core business is the inclusion of smart contracts for DeFi functionality. Up to now the work for ADA has been very rewarding but it should be emphasized that there is not only this project. There are other competitors in the DeFi ecosystem. Solana, for example, holds a very large number of projects and also a growing NFT market. Binance Smart Chain (BSC), on the other hand, was launched earlier this year and raised the listing of Binance Coin (BNB) from $ 40 to $ 600 and is driving projects such as Luna, Fantom and Polygon.

Loading... Advertisements

However, it should be noted that Cardano has not yet entered this circle and here the idea of ​​the “network effect” comes into play. What is the network effect? The network effect is an economic phenomenon that manifests itself in the following way: when a product is used by a greater number of users, they add value to the network; therefore, when each new user adds value to the product by joining the same network and these incentivize new users to join the network. Like a domino effect.