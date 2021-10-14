News

Cardano, the computer room dedicated to the founder of Fiamma at Ada Negri

Cardano flame computer room

CARDANO TO THE FIELD – Modern, modular, in line with the multimedia training required by ministerial programs. The new one was inaugurated this morning, October 13th computer room of the Ada Negri school in Cardano al Campo, created by the municipal administration thanks to the decisive contribution of Fiamma spa, a historic company of accessories and components for caravans.

The restyling of the Negri

There inauguration ceremony took place this morning in the presence of mayor Maurizio Colombo and fromCouncilor for Education Meri Suriano. The computer room was created by combining two distinct spaces, now equipped with PC workstations, modular desks and video screens for teachers. «This intervention – underlined the mayor – is part of an overall restyling plan of the building. After fixing the Montessori from top to bottom now We “attack” Ada Negri with a deep intervention of ordinary and extraordinary maintenance. Our goal is close the circle with the Manzoni by the end of the mandate, so that school building is no longer a problem for several years ”.

Cardano flame computer room

In memory of Norma

A delegation from the Fiamma spa. The classroom was named after the founder Norma Papparotto Pozzi, «Tireless businesswoman – says the commemorative plaque – attentive and particularly linked and grateful to the community of Cardano al Campo, where he carried out his business with love and dedication ».

The historic Fiamma still bets on Cardano. Way to enlargement

Cardano computer room flame – MALPENSA24

