Cardano: the forecasts of 2022

For blockchains alternatives to that of Ethereum, such as Cardano, Avalanche and Solana, 2021 has certainly been a year full of satisfactions and there is a lot of expectation among experts to understand if 2022 will be a year equally full of satisfaction.

Cardano’s performance in 2021

Both Avalanche and Solana had some of the highest returns in the entire crypto market for 2021, while Cardano certainly had a more fluctuating trend, also considering the fact that it started from a much greater capitalization than other competing currencies.

In December Cardano celebrated the achievement of a historic milestone, exceeding the 20 million transactions on its blockchain.

In sixth place in the ranking of the most capitalized digital currencies, with over 40 billion dollars in value, its prices fluctuate around 1.4 dollars.

Just this year it had to undergo the overtaking of its fierce competitor, that Solana, which for some time seems to have engaged in a duel for the conquest of the palm of the best blockchain competitor of Ethereum.

The Cardano price had a mixed year. ADA, from January to August had a very strong rise, reaching an all-time high of over $ 3.

His from September quotes I am fell by 57% athe current $ 1,3080. Its market capitalization has dropped from an all-time high of more than $ 90 billion to the current $ 43 billion.

This has certainly created a negative climate on what seemed to be one of the most interesting projects until a few months ago.

Cardano in 2022

But according to many experts it is development of DeFi and NFTs it could lead ADA to regain some of the ground lost in the last four months of 2021.

According to the most optimistic Cardano could try to regain the third position in the ranking of cryptocurrencies most capitalized, reaching $ 2 again within the first six months of 2022.

Perhaps the main problem for Cardano could be represented precisely by the rivals Solana, Avalanche and Polkadot which appear to have had more hold on investors over this period.

Cardano in the last part of the year announced a series of partnerships, the presentation of new stablecoins, a new dApp store and some rounds of financing successfully closed, but all this so far does not seem to have completely convinced most of the investors.

The developments of the Cardano network

At the beginning of 2021, February saw the implementation of the hard fork “Merry“, Followed by the hard fork”Mary“, Greeted with great enthusiasm by the large community that follows Cardano and beyond.

The Allegra hard fork which happened in Dec 2020 was named after Allegra Byron, Lord Byron’s daughter and sister to Ada Lovelace. |#WomenOfCardano # IWD2021 #ChooseToChallenge pic.twitter.com/5V9Gl6jQLf – Cardano Community (@Cardano) March 8, 2021

These updates brought new features to the Cardano mainnet which were completed with “Alonzo”Which he introduced smart contract functionality in the blockchain.

These new features are likely to have their maximum effects felt right in the new year, making Cardano much more interesting for developers and startups.

Also because Cardano continues to be one of the more sustainable and scalable blockchains and it has already been successfully adopted by many companies in the sector.

But now there is great excitement for the next development step of Cardano, Basho, which introduces sidechains to improve scalability and, according to the company’s own website: