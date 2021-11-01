Cardano, the Municipality wants to transform the Moncone area into a 5,500 square meter park





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – A new public park of 5,500 square meters will rise to Cardano al Campo, in a green area on the border with the Municipality of Gallarate. The will of the Municipality was expressed in black and white with the launch of a competition of ideas, the first official act of the council of Maurizio Colombo.

The area of ​​the stump

The identified area is located in the northwestern area of ​​the municipal territory. It is located in via del Moncone, which delimits a plot of land of about 5,500 square meters of public property which is located within a recently urbanized district, on the border with Gallarate. “The settlements in the surrounding area concern homes, which serve green areas must be created for public use“, Explains in the document the city planning councilor Vito Rosiello.” The most representative building in the area, called Moncone, which gives the street its name, must be enhanced, in memory of past destination to the cultivation of mulberries. As an administration we intend to carry out a project that respects the territory, functional to the use by the inhabitants of the area and other inhabitants of Cardano, considering that it is also reachable by a cycle path“.

The competition of ideas

The first official act towards the realization of the Moncone Park is a competition of ideas, with a prize of 4 thousand euros, through which the Municipality aims to obtain qualified project proposals that meet the needs of the area involved in the redevelopment. The Colombo administration has set six stakes: the project will have to indicate the fixed street furniture (seats, street lamps, baskets, games) and of the arrangement of tree species, favoring the indigenous ones. It will also have to meet the needs of the main users, who are the Cardanese citizens, and primary users, that is children and families. It will have to foresee the eventual use of the area for small public events and finally will have to allow one subsequent maintenance as cheap as possible.

Only two years ago the previous mayor, Angelo Bellora, had inaugurated another park. It is the green area of ​​via Montecchio named after the Genoese singer-songwriter Fabrizio De André.

