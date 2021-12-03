Cardano, the police station opens in 2022. Rosiello: “We are finally here”





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – According to the official time schedule, the Cardano al Campo carabinieri barracks should have been opened in 2009. Thirteen years later could be the right time. The inspection carried out in recent days suggests that 2022 will finally be the right year to cut the ribbon.

The inspection

At the inspection, carried out last November 18, they were present high offices of the weapon with their technicians. To accompany them the mayor Maurizio Colombo, the head of public works Giacomo Bellini and the commissioner Vito Rosiello. Which explains: «It has been possible to verify the completion of the required interventions, except for small bands of humidity on the ground floor mainly due to the lack of use of the premises and the absence of space heating. However, they are in the process of being resolved ».

Ten military

The meeting was followed twelve days later by a letter, which arrived at Palazzo Prati from theLogistics office of the Lombardy Carabinieri Legion Command, which suggests an imminent entry of the carabinieri into the premises of via Ruberto. “From what we have been able to read – says Rosiello – it seems that the Arma will take charge of the buildings and the subsequent opening of the station, with the presence of 10 units which will contribute to giving the city of Cardano al Campo the deserved importance and increased security“.

The new barracks

In addition to the offices on the ground floor, the barracks includes 7 dormitories (studios) and four three-room apartments with attached garages and cellars. «I am hopeful that by the end of January there will be the official sale of the building of via Napoleone Ruberto »declares the Cardanese councilor, with satisfaction but also with a hint of regret. “Since we took office we have been waiting for this moment.”

