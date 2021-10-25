Cardano: The price is firm | What can happen now?

Moment of relative static for Cardano – the cryptocurrency he was waiting for fireworks triggered thanks to the latest update, which finally introduced the smart contract within its protocol.

Relatively static price – but still above $ 2, however, accumulating a delay compared to those who precede him in the marketcap ranking – and also compared to those who follow.

Cardano’s price doesn’t budge – what can happen? Analyses

Static moment that must make you fear for the worst? Not necessarily. And from our analysis today there could be excellent reasons to invest in Cardano.

Cardano is stationary: what is happening?

The last two weeks have been very positive for the sector of cryptocurrencies, with Cardano which, however, continues to accumulate a certain amount in terms of growth lag against the more direct competitors.

Extremely stable prices for Cardano since the beginning of October

The price, despite for example the great growth of October from Bitcoin, but also of Ethereum it was practically stopped. The infographic that we report indicates the extreme flatness of the price – in spite of a sector in turmoil.

Is it the end of the game? Impossibility of $ ADA to keep its promises also in terms of growth? There are actually several aspects to look at to try to understand what could happen and what could have happened.

The theory of the cycle

The first theory which would give a plausible explanation for what is happening in the world of Cardano concerns the cycle. As we know, the world of cryptocurrencies has historically seen cycles alternating where $ BTC was stronger and cycles where were the altcoin they pushed harder.

In the last few weeks, however, these cycles seem to have further specialized. And within the altcoin we have clear the cycle of the Ethereum ecosystem, separated from the others, such as those of the gods meme token, as well as those of the ecosystem of Solana.

The world of cryptocurrencies, so to speak, is becoming more and more specialized – and it is no longer said that a race of Bitcoin is able to move the whole market. If this were to be the case, for Cardano this current would result in a important accumulation phase – ready to develop in the presence of any trigger.

For us it is the most credible theory on the static price of Cardano – since the market has had exactly these characteristics throughout October – with also $ ETH which was faced with a very static price phase before exploding as a result of $ BTC.

There are those who expected more developments, but it is true that …

… By its very approach it tends to develop more slowly than other projects. Let us always remember that we are talking about a project that has decided of its own free will to equip itself with a system of peer review for development – a modality that can only add more time to the growth process.

And what happens on the technological level can only be reflected in terms of price, while always reminding us that we are facing a cryptocurrency that over the 12 months has grown by 2,000%, or of 20 times its original price. Self October it has not yet been a month full of satisfactions, it is something that i long term holders they will be able to overcome without too many hitches.

Technical analysis on $ ADA for next week

Waiting for the cycle change, which could quickly push Cardano also towards i $ 3, let’s add our classic technical analysis, starting from moving averages calibrated on 1 week.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 The 1-week moving averages on $ ADA

Except for the coefficient 10, we are in front of a picture of very positive signs, which will however also be compared with classic indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR NEUTRAL CCI BUY 🟢 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 BULL & BEAR SELL 🔴 Technical information on $ ADA at 1 week

Here, too, the picture that emerges is certainly positive – a sign that for the next week at least the graph indicate a bullish movement. Will it be trustworthy? It will also depend on other ecosystem developments, but it is certain – at least according to our analyzes – that $ ADA it is heavily undervalued – and just waiting for the right trigger.

Any volatility over the next few hours and days – which could be exacerbated by a flashback of $ BTC it can also be exploited with those intermediaries that offer the top tools for those who want to trade in the short term.