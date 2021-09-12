Cardano: Today is the big day

EDITORIAL CRIPTOVALUTA.IT – The big day of Cardano $ ADA has finally arrived! The cryptocurrency led by Charles Hoskinson – one of the many escaped from the world of Ethereum who challenged him – tonight he will implement thehard fork Alonzo also on mainnet.

A historic step, because it will integrate within the network of Cardano the smart contract, long overdue and missing piece to make this ecosystem competitive with i top network of the moment: not only Ethereum, but also Solana, Tezos, Algorand and all others who are basing their growth on decentralized finance.

Everything is ready for the passage to Alonzo – a new era is opening

The appointment is for dinner time in Italy – with investors who have warmed up their engines already in the evening and yesterday night, making ADA one of the best performers.

How to take advantage of this news – Possible signs:

Confirmed appointment – and there will also be a watch party

The appointment for the passage of ADA in its new era it was only confirmed a few days ago – and yesterday the announcement of a watch party, organized directly by IOHK, to experience the first hours of the new era of Cardano all together. A sort of gathering of enthusiasts, investors and the simple curious of the Cardano ecosystem.

Join us on Sunday 12 September for the Alonzo hardfork and for the beginning of the era of smart contracts on Cardano. We will look at the rollover together, with a chat with the team about where we have arrived and the next stage of our adventure. With some special guests. Join us on the Youtube livestream at 21:30 UTC.

That is when in Italy it will be 11.30 pm, at the link that can be found in the same tweet that we have reported. An event about which little is known yet but which will certainly be of interest to those who closely follow the world of Cardano.

What is the Alonzo hardfork and what innovations it will introduce on the Cardano network

Alonzo is the Cardano update that – we finally add – will bring it on par in terms of functionality with the best networks in the decentralized finance. Finally, because the greater slowness that has characterized the history of Cardano must be recognized, at least in this particular development.

A difference in development approach

The slowness and delays in the arrival of these functionalities have been a source of considerable friction with the supporters of other ecosystems, who have often been excessively harsh on the protocol led by Charles Hoskinson. However, in this case, a lance in favor of Cardano needs to be broken, because its development model is based on a peer review constant of any novelty that is introduced – which is a much slower and more elaborate process than the voting that take place in other ecosystems. A peer review which sees IOHK collaborating with scientists from different universities, for a process that can only make implementation slower but, according to IOHK itself, much more solid. A system that is effectively explained by Hoskinson himself during one of his many presentations on YouTube.

How does IOHK work in peer review?

The name refers to Alonzo Church

One of the most important figures in the history of information technology, then taking up the same choices made in the past as a theme (Goguen, Byron). The very name of the network’s cryptocurrency, $ ADA, is a reference to Ada Lovelace.

One of the pioneers of computer science

Dapps and DeFi can now look to Cardano

The hard fork Alonzo will make Cardano a candidate choice for Decentralized apps and systems DeFi and according to the most fervent supporters of the world of Cardano, some problems to the semi-monopoly from Ethereum. Cardano has behind it one of the most compact – and if we want noisy – communities in the crypto world. Which has managed to push the overall value of the network to very high levels (it is the third for marketcap) despite still missing this type of functionality.

An eye on the market: the value of Cardano has already grown a lot

Cardano passed the. Just over a week ago historical threshold of the $ 3 per token, its new all-time high, and then to correct concurrently with the flash crash which affected the entire sector.

As often happens in the face of this type of events, the token has started running again a few hours since the official arrival of the hard fork. At the time we write ours editorial Cardano earns over 5% on the 24 hours, in a market phase that is rather contracted for major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin.

The possibility of a “buy the rumors, sell the news

It is a possibility that we will necessarily have to take into account, in terms of development for the next few hours, at least as regards the price action. This does not in any way mean the failure, in economic terms, of the new era of ADA, but which we should consider as a normal market dynamic.

The most anticipated projects in the new Cardano era

The transition to an ecosystem capable of to offer smart contract will allow many projects to be implemented also on the mainnet of the protocol. There are several that we recommend following for the next few days and for the next few weeks. Come on DEX like Adax And CardSwap to the protocols of NFT connected to gaming such as cryptoknitties, AdaZoo, Coindode And Cardano Bits.

The many projects already present in the Cardano ecosystem

Also MatrixSwap, protocol for derivative contracts, or Ensuro, which will take care of insurance using the protocol, as well as Indigo for tokenized assets. They are projects of enormous importance and which will be responsible for the growth or not of the protocol.

A growth that will also have a very important impact on price from Cardano in the future – which we have already indicated in ours forecasts on Cardano ADA. They are bullish, and it is easy to understand why: if until today, lacking in functionality, Cardano has already accumulated this enormous market value, now that its potential will be available to everyone, there will only be growth.