Cardano transaction volume in the last 24 hours far exceeds that seen on the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks

The data published by the firm Messari reveal that large amounts of value are being moved through the network of Cardano, capitalizing on a daily total that exceeds that seen with Bitcoin and ethereum during the same period.

A recently published report reveals that the volume of transactions recorded by the network of Cardano in the last 24 hours widely exceeds what has been seen in the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchain during the same period.

Cardano surpasses Bitcoin and Ethereum in daily transaction volume

This is reflected in a report published by the analysis firm Messiri, which reveals that in the last 24 hours the network of Cardano saw global trading volume in excess of $68.76 billion, a figure that notably exceeds the $15.9 billion that moved through the blockchain from Bitcoin, as well as the USD $3,630 million that circulated through ethereum (on ETH).

Taking into account that Cardano and ethereum they are networks especially dedicated to the use of smart contracts, the comparison is much more remarkable given that the project headed by Charles Hoskinson exceeds by more than 1,794% the volume recorded by the network designed by Vitalik Buterin and his work team.

Increase staking by Cardano

The amount of capital that has moved through the network of Cardano It could also come hand in hand with the increase in other financial indicators associated with the network, especially with the levels of ADA arranged as collateral in various smart contracts for staking.

According to data published by the media finbold, the network of Cardano surpassed the barrier of USD $200 million in blocked capital last week, and at the time of publication this figure has already passed the mark of USD $291 million, according to the analysis firm Defillama.

In this sense, analysts especially highlight aspects such as the arrival of DeFi to the network, mainly from the hand of SundaeSwap and now highlighting the role of MinSwap, with which users make use of their capital in ADA to finance various pools and farms in yield farming programs.

Price of ADA

Despite the fact that these aforementioned figures have increased notably, one of the aspects that has not yet managed to return to its previous levels is the price of ADA, since the cryptocurrency is still below USD $1 per unit.

At the time of publication, the native cryptocurrency of Cardano It is trading at around USD $0.9 and is capitalizing on slight gains of 2.7% in the last 24 hours.

Let us bear in mind that Cardano it reached its highest value on September 2 of last year, at which time it was quoted at around USD $3.1 per unit. However, after the fall that made its weight felt on the market in general, hand in hand with the boom that other projects in the space of blockchain, its digital currency has failed to climb back above $2, a move that has served as support for the cryptocurrency in recent months.

