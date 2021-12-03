Cardano up despite Bitcoin and Ethereum red

Thursday evening Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) was up 7.39% daily to $ 1.66.

The movements

Over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency founded by Charles Hoskinson it did mark + 0.94%.

In the last 24 hours, ADA gained 9.24% compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 10.3% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

According to data from CoinMarketCap, ADA’s trading volumes grew by 125.03% to 3.74 billion dollars in the same time frame.

Since the beginning of the year, ADA has had a surge of 851.98%; in the last 30 days it has lost 14.61% and in the last 90 it has lost 43.06% of its value.

In September, ADA hit an all-time high of $ 3.10; at the time of publication, the cryptocurrency was down 46.19% from that level.

Why is it moving?

ADA has seen an increase despite the major cryptocurrencies in the market losing ground, with the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies down 1.46% to $ 2.590 billion at the time of publication.

At the time of publication, ADA was the fourth most cited coin on Twitter, having obtained 2,307 tweets (data provided by Cointrendz).

The three most mentioned digital currencies were BTC, ETH and Solana, which obtained 4,412, 4,098 and 2,604 tweets respectively.

Lately Hoskinson has been talking about various Cardano-related developments: on Tuesday the creator of the token offered an explanation, in the form of a video on Twitter, about a new fundraising mechanism based on Cardano that uses the initial offering of the holding pool (ISPO ).

Some Thoughts on ISPOs https://t.co/LCODcr0ahm – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 30, 2021

Cardano, a cryptocurrency often classified as an Ethereum killer, obtained the functionality for smart contracts via the Alonzo hard fork in September. In a recent video, Hoskinson also talked about the development and security of decentralized applications (DApps), stating that they could reach the market “very soon, in a matter of weeks or months”.

On Thursday, through a tweet, Hoskinson again talked about the certification and standardization of DApps: the founder of Cardano complained about the fears, uncertainties and doubts that plague the project, showing himself critical of the disinformation linked to Cardano.

On DApps https://t.co/WlGEW7o5Fd – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) December 2, 2021

In particular, Cardano is preparing to delist from the cryptocurrency exchange eToro before the end of the year.