Cardano update (ADA) failed? Charles Hoskinson calls “FUD” negative crypto insiders

a few days ago Cardano (ADA) Take a new important step. Cardano testnet recently showed a file smart contracts Qualified. This is now the final stage of Alonzo’s update.

Initially, this development caused a significant increase in prices. Cardano hit the $ 3 magic threshold. Since then, however, rumors have also circulated that smart contracts on the testnet may not work properly.

Cardano is broken?

This first appeared when a screenshot of the discussion between some Reddit users Shared on Twitter. These users may experience problems with synchronization o competition, From the Miniswap gearbox on Cardano.

Cardano’s transaction model, EUTXO, will not be able to handle more than one transaction per block. This means that Miniswap is practically useless.

Note that this was posted on Twitter by Anthony Sassano, a well-known insider Ethereum (ETH) social communication. He is not entirely impressed with Cardano and the competitiveness this project has with Ethereum. Many argue that this is nothing more than a smear campaign.

However, the rumor about potential problems in Cardano grew after this letter from Sasano. These problems will be the end of Cardano and the operations of the team behind Cardano have been dragged into the mud.

Meanwhile, much-needed clarifications about this drama have also emerged on Twitter. according to SundeaSwap LabsExchange based on Cardano network, no synchronization problems. They claim that hundreds of transactions can be processed per block.

Even the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, can talk about this problem. It indicates that the alleged problems are purely a consequence Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FOOD) to be.

“Reddit disagrees, Twitter disagrees, Telegram disagrees. Guys, it’s noise and FUD. It is honestly one of the most difficult things to build a scalable distribution system that is decentralized and allows the entry of Byzantine parties ”.

According to him, there is little to do. Furthermore, he says that Cardano will also make extensive use of scaling solutions such as Ethereum that he is currently working on in the future. He gives Hydra as an example as one of these solutions.