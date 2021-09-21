Cardano: “We will never give ADA”

The blockchain founded by Charles Hoskinson is often targeted by giveaway scams

“We will never give ADA “, is one of the most repeated phrases since Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson.

Despite this, there are still victims who hope to be unreally lucky. To be honest, scams are becoming more and more sophisticated and it is up to individuals learn to recognize them and report them.

Cardano will never give away ADA

On his YouTube channel, Charles often has directly addressed the topic of Giveaway scams, here is a video from a couple of months ago:

His frustration is evident enough

“If you fall for it, you will lose your ADAs. These are criminals, they are scammers. These are people who are trying to rob you. Use some goddamn common sense. Things are not obtained for free, they are not obtained for nothing. I can’t help it. We could suing YouTube like Steve Wozniak is doing and how Ripple is doing and we may find ourselves in years of legal battles and maybe win a Pyrrhic victory, but then a thousand other scammers will appear, they will continue to do so as long as you keep sending your money. Again, WE WILL NEVER GIVE ADA! It’s a scam, it’s always a scam, it’s always been a scam ”.

He then adds that he continues to receive emails from people who are mad at him because they have sent ADA without receiving more back.

How do these scams work?

They usually appear on the web in various forms. For example, scammers could appropriate a YouTube channel with a substantial number of subscribers and views, and then go live. The creators of the livestream usually they take footage from popular cryptocurrency influencers and add some insight into an enticing giveaway.

At first glance, the face of Vitalik Buterin, Charles Hoskinson or also Elon Musk in combination with a large audience and lots of positive (fake) comments, they create the illusion of a real giveaway.

There is also often a limited amount of cryptocurrencies available, which puts pressure on the victims who follow the instructions and send their cryptocurrencies to the address displayed on the livestream. Then they wait for double or even triple the cryptocurrencies they sent to appear in their wallets again. Of course, they soon realize their naivety.

Crypto holders aren’t the only victims

As mentioned above, YouTube channels, sometimes even unrelated to cryptocurrencies, come stolen from their owners. This was the case with “LostMines”, which was renamed “Cardano (ADA)”. The funny thing is that this channel was created in 2007, even before the launch of Bitcoin, so it is obviously impossible for it to be an official Cardano channel.

A LostMines fan has sent an e-mail full of anger directly to Charles Hoskinson:

We have another winner for the paint chip brigade. Channel got hacked for a giveaway scam. Blames me because he can’t understand simple things and of course emails me with insults and threats. @YouTube you paying attention at all? pic.twitter.com/P7lVtgjTSw – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 19, 2021

Decentralized identity to combat scams

The crypto space is still a wild west and scammers are taking advantage of it. However, they are already there some solutions under development that could counter this problem

There is Atala PRISM, one decentralized identity solution which is being developed on Cardano. It would allow individuals to own their personal data and interact with organizations in a uniform, private and secure manner.

This solution would also allow people to sign their messages or videos with their identity, certifying that they are the ones who put the information online. Of course, it would also be up to the users to verify. As always: