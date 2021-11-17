Cardano: what happens? | Flat calm for $ ADA but something …

Calm flat for Cardano – cryptocurrency that is experiencing a low strength phase in terms of volumes and purchases, a phase of weakness that made the cryptocurrency, a relatively high price in terms of capitalization loss.

Among those who cry – unfortunately it is still common in the world of cryptocurrencies – to total defeat and those who instead take the opportunity to stock up on $ ADA, as we will see, the seconds may be right. And who, on ours official Twitter account he asked us for clarification on cryptocurrency, he will be able to find the answers he was looking for here.

Complicated situation for Cardano? Our analysis

Volumes on the blockchain are among the highest

This is one of the few data to be processed in a week that has been particularly meager of news for Cardano. $ ADA, for trade value on its net it was the second of the entire cryptocurrency sector.

Most active blockchains in the last 24 hours. With 18.24 [MILIARDI, NDR] Cardano is currently the second most active chain after Bitcoin in the past 24 hours.

It would perhaps be more correct to speak of volumes moved, given that if we were to take into account the dry transactions, the ranking would see other protocols inside it, which record many deal but low in capital intensity. A fact anyway far more encouraging, which shows how in reality, even when Charles Hoskinson is silent, there is a lot going on on the group’s blockchain.

Clarity must also be made for those who dispute these numbers, referring to what reports Coinmarketcap. Coinmarketcap evaluates the passage of token on the main ones exchange, which doesn’t exactly mean you trade on blockchain itself. In summary, whoever looks at the Coinmarketcap numbers he is looking at something different.

Hoskinson is silent, but is ready for battle

On the side of the balance today are the new US laws that are behind, at least in part, the recent correction in the sector. Some Republican Senators Are Moving – with Ted Cruz leading the battle and with the interest of Cynthia Lummis, which many of our readers will remember as the Bitcoin Senator, as he admitted in various circumstances that he had bought BTC for investment purposes. A battle that Hoskinson, the leader of the project Cardano, he always said he wanted to deal with it first hand, in the case even with massive demonstrations.

Flat price: is there any reason to worry?

Who look to Cardano for the purpose of investment he will not be very happy with the recent movements of the cryptocurrency, which has lost a lot of ground against the major competitors.

However, we invite everyone to look at the glass as half full: prices are heavily discounted, and when very important projects will finally make their debut on the network of Cardano, we could see some good ones.