Cardano: what will be the future of this cryptocurrency?

Guessing what value a cryptocurrency will have in 5 years is something that not even Nostradamus himself would dare to do.

While it’s actually easier to win the lottery than guess Cardano’s value in 2025, we’ve tried it and here’s what we’ve found. But before we start, let’s see what Cardano is.

What is Cardano?

Why does Cardano have a promising future? To answer this question, first of all you need to know what Cardano is and something else about this interesting project.

Cardano’s history dates back to 2015, when its main developer Charles Hoskinson was originally one of the leading programmers on the Ethereum network, and he formed a team of programmers by starting work on new projects.

Thus Cardano was born, after the meticulous study of its team of creators. Be led by Charles Hoskins, a programmer who participated in the birth of Ethereum, although his development depends on three fundamental players

a Hong Kong company called Input Output (IOHK) created by its founder who is the one who develops all the technology and makes changes to the protocol. ADA, its symbol on the stock market owes its name to the daughter of the poet Lord Byron. Professional mathematician and first known programmer, Girolamo Cardano. The Cardano Foundation, which is based in Switzerland, and Emurgo, a Japanese company that invests in blockchain projects.

For this reason, unlike many other projects on the market, Cardano’s commitment is based on the creation of a multifunctional network that allows interoperability with many other Blockchain networks on the market.

Thanks to this, many programmers and developers qualify it as “The Internet of Blockchains”, since its goal is to create a point where other initiatives converge within the space, where it is possible to work together with smart contract (smart contracts), Atomic Swaps (instant swaps), Sidechain solutions and metadata management, among other properties.

What are the differences of Cardano compared to other cryptocurrencies?

ADA, the cryptocurrency developed on the Cardano blockchain, was the third with the largest market capitalization, behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, to date it ranks sixth.

But how does the system used by Cardano differ from other cryptocurrencies?

It is an eco-sustainable currency, it ensures that transactions are carried out faster, especially on trading platforms such as Bitcoin Prime .

It can be easily spent on daily activities thanks to the speed and ease of use.

It is an environmentally friendly currency, as it emerges as a platform for executing smart contracts in Proof of Stake systems, which are energy-saving.

It is a third generation blockchain, unlike Bitcoin.

Cardano uses a new algorithm called Ouroboros. This algorithm is characterized by its POS participation, which is more advanced than the POW proof-of-work algorithm used by other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

It offers more functions to create and add a new block to the blockchain for multiple users.

It has a security system comparable to that of Bitcoin, highly compromised by its users.

How are the transactions?

To better understand how Cardano works, you need to understand that it is developed in two levels. This separation allows Smart Contracts to be more flexible and versatile.

Companies that want to build on the Cardano platform will be able to take advantage of this separation to adapt their design, privacy and the execution of their contracts to each specific case.

The first level of Cardano serves as a ledger. Created by copying the best of Bitcoin, this tier is the cryptocurrency that arises from Ouroboros and as we said before, it uses a PoS consensus algorithm to generate new blocks and confirm any transaction.

The second level of Cardano is the second layer that makes up Cardano, which contains all the information on what happens with the transactions that are carried out on the platform.

Thanks to this platform layering, users can create different rules against which to evaluate transactions.

For example, you can create an Authorized Ledger that excludes any transactions that don’t include data verifying an identity, which will become more relevant as Blockchain regulation increases.

From the Cardano team, a new one is being developed programming language to develop Smart Contracts in the CCL, Plutus. It should be noted that the platform also supports the Solidity language, the language that Ethereum has always used.

To support developers, Cardano will include a reference library of the Plutus code, so that it can be used in dApps.

How does the ADA currency work?

Cardano uses a programming language called Haskel. This language is widely accepted to secure investments. This helps you write your programming code more accurately, making it more secure and reliable.

In fact, a cryptocurrency has never been based on this programming language. He remembers that Ethereum uses Solidity, which is a high-level language that uses a syntax very similar to JavaScript.

With PoS instead of using electricity to solve mathematical problems, a node is selected to form a new block with a probability proportional to the number of tokens contained in the node.

Can Cardano reach 100 euros?

It depends a lot on professional investors and the regulations of different governments regarding cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency market is growing a lot and there is too much money that the market doesn’t end up being properly regulated.

If so, Cardano is a strong candidate to be the majority stake of public bodies, due to its robustness.

It is possible that Cardano reaches 100 euros in less than 10 years.

Can Cardano reach 1000 euros?

This is highly unlikely. There are too many ADAs in circulation, to reach € 1,000 it would have to have triple the market volume of Bitcoin.

It’s possible? If in the future the cryptocurrency market is perfectly regularized by governments and public bodies bet on Cardano, it is possible that it will reach € 1,000. But today it is a utopia.