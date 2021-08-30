Cardano, where can the cryptocurrency of the moment go? Here is the analysis

The theme cryptocurrencies has found a great outlet especially through social media in the last year, especially due to the “earthquake” caused in a rather predictable way, by Elon Musk: the tycoon and wealthy South African “visionary” in fact made a real turnaround in comparisons of Bitcoin, the main as well as the first cryptocurrency, initially praised for a long time. In a few days the value of BTC (the token of Bitcoin) has in fact collapsed and the entire market for crypto went through a real crisis, which only later found stability thanks also to altcoin, the so-called alternative cryptocurrencies born after Bitcoin.

Cardano, what is it?

One of the most interesting is certainly Cardano, which in some ways is very similar to the functioning of Ethereum, which we have already discussed: it is a real platform / project strongly based on the latest generation of advanced blockchains. Developed in 2017 by one of the founders of Ethereum, in recent weeks it has had a rather significant new increase in value, which has increased by 10% in just a few days. What is this due to boost?

Where can it go?

The goal is to get a single Cardano token (nicknamed ADA) worth over 10 dollars, thus surpassing the main competitor which is Ethereum: the boost of value was made possible thanks to the trust of investors and thanks to the Cardano blockchain which will soon see a new update, which will materialize the next September 12, 2021 and which will allow Cardano to obtain the so-called smart contract (smart contracts), and therefore will allow the network to host the DeFi market and become a widely used blockchain, expanding a market that does not yet appear saturated. The increase in value has already occurred only from the officialization of this news, which is why Cardano could actually become the most interesting cryptocurrency on which to invest in this period.