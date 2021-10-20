Cardano will come in at $ 3.10 | Prediction of the great analyst on ADA

A new push for Cardano towards all-time highs? This is the opinion of Michael van de Poppe – one of the most famous analyst in the crypto sector – who for the next few weeks is focusing on $ ADA.

An ideal situation for cryptocurrency led by Charles Hoskinson – after the September correction brought it back to very attractive price levels for investors.

Yes to Cardano’s bull run – analysts speak

Van de Poppe believes it: “Cardano can return above $ 3.10.

Cardano, also awaiting the arrival on its platform of the smart contract, had had a great boost before the September correction that had affected the whole sector.

However, it has since recovered, settling at the time of writing on a price level above $ 2.2. Still little, however, compared to what he had hinted at only a few weeks ago, with the achievement of the threshold close to 3 dollars. A share that now, again according to Van de Poppe, would be within reach again.

What do we expect at this time? A grind towards the zone of the all-time high against the dollar – for some time, as we already saw in November 2020. From there an important acceleration near the all-time high. “

This is Van de Poppe’s comment – which he sees in $ 3.10 an important threshold for cryptocurrency, which could also be reached in the short term. The sum is actually very close to what we have set with ours Cardano forecasts, which they see in $ 3.5 the threshold level by the end of the year, following the progression of the other cryptocurrencies in the sector, such as for example Bitcoin.

Technical analysis after 1 week: when can acceleration start?

Leaning on the analysis of Van de Poppe – with which we are all in all in agreement (except for a slight difference in terms of target), let’s move on to the technical analysis 1 week, to identify if, how and when this progression towards the new could start all-time highs.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE SELL 🔴 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 The 1-week moving averages on $ ADA

Moving averages improving and – although not unanimous – nonetheless strongly bullish. To this reading we will have to add that of the main ones indicators for technical analysis.

INDICATOR SIGNAL CSR BUY 🟢 ADX SELL 🔴 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ULTIMATE NEUTRAL Technical information on $ ADA at 1 week

Here, too, the situation, although far from unanimous, tells us of expected increases for next trading days on ADA. However, we believe that we must also look at the long term Cardano – because it is on this time horizon that much more interesting results can be obtained.

In the long run: staking as a “passive income”

