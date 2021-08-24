Cardano will launch Smart Contracts in September. What does this mean for investors?

Cardano’s price has increased significantly in recent days in anticipation of the launch of its smart contract. What to Expect? Is it time to invest in Cardano?

September 12 is the launch day of Cardano’s smart contracts. Last week, Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson set a date for the long-awaited update of the popular cryptocurrency platform called Alonzo.

Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency that aims to use blockchain technology to solve real-world problems. For example, it has partnered with the Ethiopian government to monitor the educational progress of 5 million students on its network. The project will provide each student with a tamper-proof academic curriculum that could help them find work or study abroad.

The functionality of the Smart Contract is a big step that will allow Cardano to compete with other blockchains programmable (for example Ethereum) and to greatly expand the potential solutions it offers to its partners.

Meanwhile, Cardano’s price reached a new all-time high at $ 2,965 and is the first to hit a new record after the May collapse that involved almost all crypto assets.

Why Smart Contracts are so important

Smart Contracts are small pieces of code that live on the blockchain. They are turning points. Without them, a blockchain database is a sophisticated ledger capable of recording and tracking transactions and data. But with Smart Contracts, the blockchain becomes a programmable platform capable of hosting other applications.

L’Alonzo di Cardano update includes its own Smart Contract development language called Plutus. Cardano wants people who don’t necessarily have a technical background to be able to create Smart Contracts.

Here are some things that Smart Contracts make possible:

Decentralized Financial Applications (DeFi) : This is an umbrella term for financial applications that work without intermediaries such as banks, for example by offering loans that do not require an intermediary.

: This is an umbrella term for financial applications that work without intermediaries such as banks, for example by offering loans that do not require an intermediary. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) These unique digital assets are often collectibles such as art or sports cards, with embedded digital signatures containing ownership information.

These unique digital assets are often collectibles such as art or sports cards, with embedded digital signatures containing ownership information. Game applications: Gamers can own gaming assets via NFT, and smart contracts can also change the way gaming economies work.

Cardano and Smart Contract

Cardano has taken a slow and steady approach to its development. The team believes in thorough research and testing prior to implementation. It might come as a surprise to learn that this is not the norm in cryptocurrencies: in the race to make the most of blockchain technology, many currencies first launch products and then improve them as they go.

In the long run, Cardano’s method will likely result in a more secure, scalable and robust product. Hoskinson designed the blockchain from the ground up to address some of the problems faced by first movers Bitcoin (BTC) ed Ethereum (ETH).

In the short term, it means that other platforms, notably Ethereum, have captured the lion’s share of the market. According to State of the dApps, which tracks decentralized applications, nearly 80% of dApps are currently built on Ethereum. However, Ethereum is struggling because its platform is not fast enough to cope with the high demand. Until it is possible to upgrade to Ethereum 2.0, users will have to contend with high tariffs and network congestion. The smart contract by Cardano it could mean that some of those users are switching to your system.

What it means for investors

The Cardano price has risen more than 65% since the beginning of August in anticipation of the Alonzo update. According to data from CoinMarketCap, this pushed it into the top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. it peaked at $ 2,965 today, easily surpassing Cardano’s all-time high of $ 2.46 in May.

Once Alonzo is started, it will be important to observe how many developers are using the system and if there are any technical problems. Cardano also hosts its annual summit at the end of September. It will be virtual, so investors can sign up and get the inside track on what’s next for the coin.

Cardano was recently targeted as critics complain of delays in development, particularly the amount of time it takes to launch smart contracts. Therefore, not only are smart contracts important in and of themselves, but a successful timely launch will also reassure the investors that Cardano can offer.

Cardano chart (ADA) in real time

