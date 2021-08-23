Cardano will support the “Djed” stablecoin to ensure its stability and safety

Smart contracts on Cardano are now in the process of being launched. Many analysts are debating in these hours about how this ecosystem will work and how it will develop against competing “chains”. One such consideration is stablecoins, which are an essential component of any crypto ecosystem. Stablecoins bridge the gap with fiat and significantly reduce volatility. In these hours the debate among developers on the Djed stablecoin has become “effervescent”, which they describe as an algorithmic token for proven price stability. Djed is algorithmically checked to be stable. The CEO of IOG, Charles Hoskinson, has already clarified with his own analysis published on the net how Djed will work. IOG has been experimenting with the stablecoin concept for the past three years. This includes investigation of different types, such as algorithmic support, asset support and CBDC.

The algorithmic stablecoin contract will be supported by cryptography acting as a standalone bank. It will be a kind of smart contract that will control a reserve of “base currencies” and mint and burn stablecoins and coin reserves to reduce price volatility.

This process also includes debit charges, which accumulate in the reserve. Holders of reserve currencies bear the risk of price fluctuations, but also benefit from the fees they collect. This will create a truly stable medium of exchange. But Djed is not limited to being pegged to the dollar. It can work with other currencies, as long as there are oracles that provide the contract with the corresponding price index. The applied philosophy will be the one applied for Cardano, whose “scientific method” will follow. Djed will be the first formally verified stablecoin on the market.

The details provided by IOG

IOG states that its features, which include upper and lower limit maintenance, robust market crash design, no default and no possible reserve drain, can be proved by a mathematical theorem. A transparent and reliable project also guaranteed by the fact that the underlying assets will be publicly viewable on the blockchain. There will also be a smart contract-controlled method to automate the stabilization process. In the session on August 22, ADA hit $ 2.56, a new all-time high as Cardano rose 23%, bypassing Binance Coin to take third place.