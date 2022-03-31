Cardano with catastrophic ADA quotes, experts call for a constitution for cryptocurrencies!

photo freepik.com

The number of large transactions on Cardano has increased the most compared to the previous year. Transaction volume on Cardano explodes this year. By our calculations, we have seen Cardano spike 51x in roughly three months, one of the highest volume levels since mid-2018.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

While other metrics such as average transaction size and volatility remain relatively volatile, the total address count has increased since the beginning of 2022. The year began with around 3.4 million addresses which has now grown to 5 million and many more are expected due to the expected mid-year hard fork.

There has already been talk about the need for decentralization and the associated difficulties in coordination. We are entering a new era, but the problem is that there is no one decision-making leader for the entire crypto industry. If we are really fans of decentralized technology, we need to get together and organize. We have to write some kind of constitution for the things we do and believe in; We have to decide .

Graph of the Cardano ADA ADAUSD cryptocurrency prices in a time frame of one week

We have two roads ahead; either we maintain integrity and seek decentralization, we find consensus solutions, or the other way around, we ignore it. In that case, we will have highly centralized and optimized monitors, constraints, consensus algorithms that can be reset at any time. Few will control the rest.

The crypto industry has many talented enthusiasts and cool visionaries in the field of technology, and has not developed an effective lobby for solutions in the world of politics. Strategic decisions are made in the privacy of government, and that is where our message must be delivered. And to convince politicians that the technological innovation introduced by blockchain as a whole is a necessary step and will determine the future of the economy and of nations.