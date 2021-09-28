Cardano’s Alonzo hard fork was a success, but the real utility is still a long way off

On September 13, Cardano (ADA) reached an important milestone in its roadmap, successfully launching Plutus-based smart contracts through the Alonzo hard fork.

The Alonzo hard fork was highly anticipated in the Cardano community and in the crypto sector in general.

The smart contract functionality will allow Cardano to become a platform on which developers can build decentralized applications (DApps) and even launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This milestone was hailed as the point in the development of the network where the “mission really begins.“

However, news of the successful execution of this update did not stop the network’s native token, Cardano (ADA), from following the general correction involving the crypto market since Bitcoin’s (BTC) flash crash below $ 43,000 on September 7. ). On September 10, following the Alonzo hard fork, ADA lost 10% to a local low of $ 2.3, while BTC and Ether (ETH) fell only 4% and 6.97%, respectively.

Marie Tatibouet, chief marketing officer of cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, explained to Cointelegraph:

“This changes everything for Cardano! For some time now, Cardano has been known as the platform for smart contracts without smart contracts, but now critics will have to change narratives. With the arrival of the actual contracts, Cardano’s usefulness and usability skyrockets. “

The activity of Cardano developers is among the highest

According to an Outlier Ventures report titled, “Blockchain Development Trends Q2 2020/21,” Cardano is one of the most actively developed blockchains, with the highest monthly commit average among code repositories on Github, with 702 commits per month ( CPM).

The average CPM for all protocols considered in the report is 107. These “commits” essentially represent any additions or changes made to the network source code on Github.

In terms of commits, Ethereum is in second place with 447 CPM, IOTA in third with 394 CPM, while Filecoin and Flow complete the top 5 with 368 CPM and 306 CPM, respectively. This shows that Cardano is 157% more active than Ethereum, and 656% compared to the average for blockchain networks.

In terms of the total number of active developers for a particular blockchain network, Ethereum remains at the top with 168 Monthly Active Developers (MAD). Cardano is very close with 165 MAD, showing a higher annual increase of 31.8%. The network already has the functionality that allows the creation of NFTs. According to data provided by Cardano to Cointelegraph, 780,436 NFTs have already been issued on the network.

Such an active developer community demonstrates how fast the network is growing and adapting to the changing needs of the ecosystem. Cardano has a large number of developers and the largest development activity among similar blockchain protocols, which improves the security and transparency of the network. The introduction of the smart contract functionality through the Alonzo hard fork is set to push these trends to new records.

The DApps on Cardano are still a long way off

Although the Alonzo update, part of the Gogue phase in the Cardano roadmap, allows developers to launch Plutus-based smart contracts, the network has not yet reached this phase.

Despite reports of over 2,000 smart contracts implemented on the network, according to data from the Vercel app, a third-party provider that uses data from adapools.org, at the time of writing only 26 Plutus-based smart contracts have been launched.

Furthermore, the market seems convinced that these smart contracts are in timelock. However, a spokesperson for Cardano made it clear to Cointelegraph that the network introduced timelock scripts into the Allegra era of the roadmap. These scripts are used for activities related to NFT issuance, running unique multisig schemes. Smart contracts are very different from these scripts and cannot be put “in timelock.”

Hunain Nasser, senior analyst at OKEx Insights, the research team at cryptocurrency exchange OKEx, explained to Cointelegraph:

“Timelocks are used to protect users from changes made to smart contracts after their creation. Not all 2,300 scripts on the Cardano network are actual apps, most define token and NFT measures on the Cardano network, and are timelocked to prevent changes. “

However, timelocks can be used when DApps are created and used extensively. They can also alert users of any changes to a smart contract. This feature prevents instant implementation of these changes, leaving time for users to verify them and act accordingly if necessary.

It remains to be seen how quickly the real utility will arrive on the Cardano network in terms of DApps and other decentralized finance functions. Johnny Lyu, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, told Cointelegraph that even though the Alonzo update is a historic event for Cardano, no milestones are to be expected in a short period of time.

“Users must be patient, and developers must continue to work to prevent errors that could result in hacks and lost funds on smart contracts.”

An example of smart contracts launched quickly on a network can be Binance Smart Chain. The most recent is the $ 12.7 million hack against pNetwork.

Related: Along with TVL and volumes, DeFi hacks on Binance Smart Chain are also increasing

“TOAt the same time, I believe that after the launch it will take more than two years for the DApps to be launched and to operate at full capacity on Cardano, as it was for the Ethereum network,”Lyu said. “I believe everyone is ready to start now and offer new products and applications to users, but you need to make sure they are safe.“

Given that Cardano is a blockchain project always focused on fundamentals, we could assume that they will allow the flow of funds to smart contracts only after they have been judged safe and secure. Marek Mahut, founder of Five Binaries, which executed the first smart contract on Cardano, explained that “security and scalability are central factors for any developer. Cardano’s accounting technology, eUTXO, offers a new approach that makes writing secure smart contracts easier.“

The Cardano Foundation organized the Cardano Summit 2021 on 25 and 26 September. During the event, IOHK, the blockchain research and development company that supports Cardano’s infrastructure, spoke about the planned updates and enhancements for the smart contract functionality. It remains to be seen when the DApps will actually be deployed on the network, but it is not an instant process.