Cardano’s capabilities almost at full capacity after SundaeSwap’s launch, but for many users that’s no cause for applause

Second Cardano Blockchain Insight And pool.pmthe Cardano network (ADA) would have maintained record capacity for nearly two weeks, due to the launch of the decentralized exchange, or DEX, SundaeSwap, the first of its kind to go live on Cardano. At the same time, the total locked value (TVL) on the ADA blockchain hit a record high of around $ 80 million, despite the recent drop in the token price.

The current average blockchain load of the network is around 93.19%, which means that that percentage of its blocks are actually filled. On New Year’s Eve this parameter recorded only 32.49%. The number of ADA wallets is also on the verge of crossing the 3 million mark.

Many ADA supporters took to social media to celebrate recent advances. However, the high network load achieved by the integration of a single DEX has raised concerns about the usefulness of the network, despite scaling solutions are on the way. The Reddit user “Additional_Till_838 “ he pointed out:

“This situation reveals an image of the Cardano blockchain overloaded and with load management difficulties. This could scare investors, making them fear that it is not a reliable network.”

During the launch of SundaeSwap, There have been reports of failed transactions by users. At the time of writing, many claim their DEX orders are still unprocessed, despite having sent them days ago. Furthermore, the platform suffers from a commercial dispute over the unfulfilled promises to investors by the Cardano acceleration program. CardStarter. Even Charles Hoskinson participated in the dispute, urging the two sides to “put the pieces together“and resolve the situation through arbitration or litigation.

“We just released an update on our order page, you should now be able to see the approximate queue depth of a pool! Just click to expand an order to get more information. This update should provide more information on the current state of congestion. ⌛️ 1/2 “