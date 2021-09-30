Cardano’s formulas were not found by Cardano

Today the career of a mathematician depends on the number of articles he produces and, above all, on the importance of the scientific journals in which he publishes them. (The Impact Factor of a journal is a bibliometric index that measures the average number of citations received, in the reference year, from the articles published by the journal in the two previous years). Here is the story of Cardano’s formulas and how they were found.

Five centuries ago, the reputation of a mathematician, the renewal of university positions and the increase in salary depended largely on the success reported in what were real “duels”: modeled on knightly tournaments, complete with gauntlets, witnesses, judges and notaries, they envisaged as weapons not swords but scientific and mathematical problems to be solved. This, probably, it was the reason that prompted many mathematicians to keep their discoveries jealously secret: the continuity of employment depended on the ability to get the better of the public challenges on the most varied problems and an important discovery represented a formidable weapon to decree the defeat of the opponent.

Formulas of Cardano: Scipione Dal Ferro and the solution formula of the third degree algebraic equation

And this is what Scipione Dal Ferro (1465-1526), ​​professor of mathematics at the prestigious University of Bologna did, when between 1505 and 1515 he was the first to find the solution formula of the third degree algebraic equation, without the quadratic term (x ^ 2): x ^ 3 + mx + n = 0.

Now, it is not clear why he decided to keep this exceptional discovery hidden (perhaps he was not fully satisfied since his formula was not about the complete third degree equation). He certainly did not exploit his extraordinary discovery in any mathematical challenge, limiting himself to confiding it to his student and son-in-law, Annibale Della Nave, and to another student, the Venetian Antonio Maria del Fiore.

The latter, unlike his teacher, decided to exploit the secret formula to obtain not only fame and recognition but also money and in 1535 he challenged the Brescia mathematician Niccolò Fontana, known as “Tartaglia” (due to his stammering caused by a saber at the mouth, suffered in 1512 during a French attack on his city), who in 1530 had discovered the solution formula for third degree equations without the linear term (x), x ^ 3 + mx ^ 2 + n = 0.

The challenge between Antonio Maria del Fiore and Niccolò Fontana known as “il Tartaglia”

The rules of the challenge required each to propose 30 problems to the other to be solved within a set time interval. The deadline was set for February 22, 1535 and, miraculously, Tartaglia managed to find the solution formula even for the third degree equations without the quadratic term, a few days before the end of the competition: this discovery allowed him to solve all thirty problems posed by Fiore who, on the contrary, did not reach the solution of any of those proposed by his opponent.

The news of Tartaglia’s victory against Fiore spread rapidly and also reached Gerolamo Cardano (1501-1576), one of the most extravagant and controversial figures of the sixteenth century, physician, astrologer, gambler, mathematician and philosopher. Cardano tried to convince Tartaglia to reveal the secret formula to him but the latter, at first, strongly opposed it since it was his intention to publish the discovery in a future work of his.

“I swear to you by the holy Gospels of God – and as a true man of honor – not only never to publish your discoveries, if you will teach them to me; but I also promise you, by pledging my faith as a good Christian, to write them down in code, so that after my death no one will be able to understand them. “

Behind such insistence and such a solemn promise, Tartaglia surrendered, providing Cardano with the solution method with the lines of a poem (see the figure, bearing in mind that in rhetorical algebra the “thing” is our unknown x). Having obtained the solution of the reduced cubic equation, that is, without the quadratic term, Cardano was able to solve the complete third degree equation by bringing it back to the known case in an ingenious way.

Picture of Gerolamo Cardano.

In the meantime he convinced his pupil Ludovico Ferrari (1522-1565) to devote himself to the search for the solution formula of the fourth degree equation, a formula that he obtained in 1540: it was a pity that at a certain point, in a passage of the formula, it was necessary solve a third degree equation!

Cardano formulas: the formulation

Now put yourself in Cardano’s shoes: knowing that you have results of extraordinary importance and not being able to publish them … It was absolutely necessary to make sure to cancel the oath made in Tartaglia. For this purpose, Cardano decided to go to Bologna where, accompanied by Ferrari, leafing through the pages of a notebook that Dal Ferro had entrusted on his deathbed to Annibale della Nave, he ascertained that it was Dal Ferro and not Tartaglia who was the first to derive the solution formula for reduced cubics.

For this reason, considering himself automatically dissolved by the promise made in Tartaglia, in 1545 Cardano published his famous treatise “Ars Magna” in which the solution formulas of the third and fourth degree equations were present. Obviously this did not go down to Tartaglia who felt betrayed and cheated of his discovery: throughout his life, he harbored a deep hatred towards Cardano.

Cardano’s formula for the formula that gives one of the three roots of the third degree algebraic equation, without the quadratic term.

To tell the truth, Cardano specified in his treatise the merits of Tartaglia, Dal Ferro and Ferrari, even if today the solution formulas of the cubic equation are known as “Cardano formulas”. On the other hand, even Tartaglia was certainly not a “saint”. For example, he published in his name a translation of some of Archimedes’ works which, in reality, were the work of the Flemish scholar William of Moerbecke. And he presented a study on the mechanics of a heavy body on an inclined plane that was not his work but the thirteenth century mathematician Giordano Nemorario.