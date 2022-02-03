Cardano’s new “venture capitalists” paradise

The long-awaited journey to a more mature crypto space has been accompanied by a notable slide in previously exponential returns that excited both retail and institutional investors. In the current investment climate, more established tokens are becoming less volatile and ‘hold’ returns are simply not as great as they once were. Of course, while there is a lot of natural variation in investor portfolios, industry trends mean that today’s cryptocurrency returns are no longer minting new millionaires en masse.

As some of the leading cryptocurrency analysts and enthusiasts have noted, the true returns are currently bundled into so-called “Low-Cap Crypto Gems”, the next generation of projects, still in their early days of fundraising, still waiting for that big one. ‘pop’.

That’s why, to meet the pent-up demand from modern venture capitalists, the team behind KICK.IO Launchpad and Project Accelerator is working hard to sort out the weeds and bring to market those early-stage projects that are most likely to make a significant contribution. to the future of DeFi.

Significantly lower seed stage prices

Tailored for Cardano-based projects, KICK.IO is led by a team of DeFi and traditional finance professionals who are dedicated to “expanding the pie” and promoting mutual prosperity within the Cardano ecosystem. That’s why, on the KICK.IO launchpad, you can find seed-stage prices that are substantially lower than elsewhere. The project’s first lenders can block their bets early – before the big post-listing “pop” – with the potential for even higher returns to be realized if the project achieves long-term success.

As Cardano could enter the bull market again, this could be the perfect time for investors to dip their feet into seed stage financing – a market that is very much alive and well.

Credibility of the project verified

In looking after the interests of our investors, KICK.IO ensures that only the most credible and promising projects make it. The projects you find on the KICK.IO Launchpad have been carefully selected by our team, as we work exclusively with high-growth projects, identified by a proprietary set of predictive markers.

To ensure they deliver on their promises, all projects seeking seed-stage funding on KICK.IO undergo intense scrutiny, undergoing a series of due diligence checks to eliminate scammers and over-promisers. All projects are audited by our due diligence team looking for red flags, such as unrealistic returns promises or false sponsorships. We also look at the team behind the project and make sure that only projects with the highest potential to make a significant contribution to the Cardano ecosystem make it to the fundraising stage.

Ethics of decentralization

Everything they do is governed by a decentralization philosophy – funds raised are distributed directly to projects, purchased tokens are sent directly to users’ personal wallets without onerous checks or unnecessary delays. They also take financial sustainability and inclusion seriously, working diligently to ensure that their efforts benefit all stakeholders, helping to evolve the reputation and maturity of the DeFi industry.