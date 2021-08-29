News

Cardano’s smart contracts (ADA) on the right track

Cardano (ADA) Its founder, Charles Hoskinson, said everything was still on track for the launch of the Alonzo on September 12. Share it in a quick update last night. In this article, you can read about this update and some other interesting tweets from the cryptocurrency community!

“Resistance Altcoin Market Capability”

Bitcoin (BTC) lost a lot of ground last month due to emerging altcoin rates. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped from nearly 49% in the past 30 days to the current level of 43.7%. In short, altcoins are doing well and this is also reflected in the market capitalization of altcoins.

This is because since A little Since July 19 by more than 90%. Analyst Michael van de Poppe now notes that altcoins are facing resistance near $ 1.2 trillion. “Another one before getting the new one All-time highs (ATH) said the analyst.

The first Bitcoin ATM in Honduras

El Salvador has been in the headlines a lot in recent months. Bitcoin will be accepted as legal tender. Neighboring Honduras is also now seeing a growing popularity of the cryptocurrency. The first Bitcoin ATM was installed there. It’s not a crazy development because overseas Hondurans send up to $ 5.7 billion a year to relatives in the country. This is 20% of the GDP. Honduras chasing El Salvador?

Cardano smart contracts (ADAs) are on the right track

“Everything is green and he goes, “We are on schedule,” Cardano’s founder said in a brief update. As it stands, Alonzo will launch on the testnet on September 1st. This puts the launch date on main network From 12 September again. Below you will find the Hoskinson video that delves into the ongoing processes. The team is still busy with the last one bug to exit the code.

