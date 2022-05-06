Cardarelli hospital, blitz of the Nas carabinieri at the emergency room full of stretchers and at the second polyclinic

Inspections both at the Cardarelli Emergency Department and at the Federico II Polyclinic New. Manfredi: “Strengthening the network of general practitioners”

Blitz atCardarelli Hospital of Naples of the carabinieri of the Nasthe Nucleo Anti Sophistication, after the case of the return of patients on stretchers al Emergency room. The Arma soldiers arrived for an inspection yesterday. Controls coordinated by lieutenant colonel Alessandro Cisternino. Checks aimed at ascertaining the possible presence of criticalities related to health care. Just two days ago, as reported by Fanpage.it, 25 doctors of the emergency room had registered the mass resignations denouncing “health care denied due to overcrowding” of the Neapolitan hospital. Similar checks of a cognitive nature were carried out by the military of the Nas also at the Federico II Second Polyclinic. According to initial information, the Nas did not detect any particular critical issues at the time of accessing the emergency room.

At Cardarelli 180 accesses to the emergency room even today

Cardarelli’s emergency room stormed even today by patients. In the last 24 hours there have been another 180 accesses, an average now stable for days. Outside the hospital there is also a State Police car that makes sure there are no riots. While the relatives of the patients are waiting at the entrance. In the waiting room inside, however, there is a crowd, also because many people hospitalized in the emergency room ask to be moved for further information in the departments related to their pathologies, it is about 40% of arrivals.

Mayor Manfredi: “Strengthen family doctors”

For the mayor Gaetano Manfredi“Cardarelli is a great reality for the South, but it is clear that he cannot do it alone. The emergency network must be strengthened, there is a need to have more access poles, but it is also a lot the role of territorial medicine is important because without a filter of local medicine, the emergency room becomes the only place of assistance where everyone converges, and no one can handle such a situation “. For the former rector of Federico II,” organizational solutions are found. It is clear that investments by the government are also needed so that an answer can be given to the need for health which in a city like Naples is crucial “.

The stretcher emergency at Cardarelli becomes a national case: from Salvini to Bertolaso ​​attacks on De Luca

“Cardarelli’s situation has always been complex. We have come from ten years of commissioner which has greatly reduced the hospital staff but there is a national theme which is that of the few doctors who choose the specialization in emergency medicine because it is a very hard job and risky, a problem to which the effect of Covid was added which led to the closure of some emergency rooms with the transformation of the structures into Covid hospitals. Today a reorganization phase is underway “.