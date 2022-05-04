Cardarelli, mass resignation of PS doctors: “You can’t work safely”

Cardarelli, nightmare First aid: arriving mass resignations of frontline doctors of the hospital. The 25 medical executives in force at the largest emergency room in Campania are ready to register a letter of predetermination to the health management of the hospital to denounce the lack of viability, in terms of safety and clinical capacity, of assistance in first aid . The news was announced this morning by Pino Visone, delegate of CGIL Medici, during the press conference called by the union. A first line is that of Cardarelli who, like other emergency rooms in the city, is in very serious difficulty. This morning, at 8 o’clock, the triage area was full of patients on stretchers waiting for a visit or hospitalization, exceeding 170 units as has been the case for days and especially on weekends.

MORE INFORMATION

After the coronavirus emergency and the continuing occupation of entire pavilions still dedicated to the care of patients suffering from multipathologies but also positive for Coronavirus, the hospital is literally on its knees with forces also reduced to the bone so much that the doctors are no longer able to assist patients.

“In these conditions – says Visone – we are no longer able to adequately treat patients and therefore to carry out our work with dignity and give adequate assistance to the sick”.

“Despite the many warning signs of a perfect storm and the cry of alarm launched for years by the FP CGIL – it was recalled this morning at the CGIL Medici press conference – the feared collapse of the health emergency in Campania is taking place with the denial of the right to treatment in an emergency. Last night at the PS of the Cardarelli Hospital 172 patients were registered in the critical emergency area including: First Aid, Triage and Short Intensive Observation. Situation that represents the result of external causes and internal organizational causes of the Company, a situation that should question everyone’s conscience. What is happening to Cardarelli does not guarantee the safety of workers and patients themselves, but above all it harms the dignity of citizens in a moment of fragility and the dignity of health workers and we should all ask ourselves “what is an inalienable right if who should guarantee it not responsible for its denial? The presence of 172 Ps patients, which are equal to a number of places in a medium-sized hospital, with a reduced number of staff compared to the real needs and workload, determines an objective inability to guarantee safety with serious assistance difficulties ” . In fact, dedicating 5 minutes to each patient would require 14 hours of shift.

“I am very worried. While some hospitals are suffering, the Polyclinics still do not open their emergency rooms with intolerable bureaucratic sleight of hand. There are stretchers everywhere. Many citizens are sending me photos and reports “warns the regional councilor of Europa Verde Francesco Emilio Borrelli:” We are worried about a situation that is worsening by the hour “.

The Cardarelli – according to the reconstruction of the trade unions – it represents the litmus test of the crisis of regional and company planning and of the health emergency that has worsened during these two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. A situation that in fact unites several PSs in the metropolitan area of ​​Naples, from Castellammare to Pozzuoli, from Nola to Frattamaggiore, from the Ospedale del Mare to Pellegrini and San Paolo.

“Exceptional measures required – says the CGIL – that are equal to the very serious situation that has arisen, starting from the concrete involvement of the two university polyclinics with the use of the many beds available”. Referred to in the press conference of the CGIL, one of the most pronounced sentences by Gino Strada: “Rights are either universal or they are not becoming privileges”. A game is being played on the health emergency that concerns inalienable rights that are not only health, but also concern the stability of the social fabric, adds Lino Pietropaolo, regional secretary of CISL Medici.

The CISL is also at the forefront: Vincenzo Baldassarreprovincial secretary of the union with Lorenzo Medici and Luigi D’Emilio, at the helm of the public function, ask for the intervention of the prefect of Naples Claudio Palomba and the mayor Gaetano Manfredi to address “the dramatic situation existing in the city health system, struggling with a unprecedented crisis, which is producing serious consequences for patients in need of treatment “.

The leaders of the federation launch a real SOS. “We are – underline Medici and D’Emilio – grappling with major problems of public order and the safety of health workers, who become targets of family members of the sick who cannot access the therapies they need. We continue to record continuous closures of hospitals, while the Cardarelli bursts. We know well that the mayors are not entrusted with social and health management, but we also know Manfredi’s sensitivity to having people’s health at the center of metropolitan government priorities “.

The CISL reports that al St. John Bosco there are over 50 beds closed due to failure to renovate the departments of Hematology, Vascular Surgery and Cardiology, at Vecchio Pellegrini the operating rooms do not work due to water infiltrations, the San Gennaro and Incurabili hospitals have long been waiting to be redeveloped. And Loreto Mare, which has become the “great outcast of ASL Napoli 1, ready to meet the needs of citizens but totally devoid of programming presented by the Management as a second level Goddess to the point of being able to compete with Cardarelli, but who to this day it lacks a Cardiac Surgery, a Gastroenterology and we are witnessing continuous escapes of primary care “. Loreto which, however, as is known, is appointed to change its skin and become a Community Hospital in the reorganization funded by the Pnrr.

In short, a real crisis of the health system and of the emergency / urgency network. “We are hiding – add the two general secretaries – behind the Covid emergency in order not to address the real problems of health care in the city and millions of euros are committed to jobs that do not directly act on increasing the quality and efficiency of ‘support. All the rest are proclamations and promises in the wind. We recall, among others, that of 2018 when a new hospital was announced in Fuorigrotta in place of San Paolo, and now, 4 years later, 5 million euros have been approved for the regulatory adaptation of the old hospital. As we recall, the expenditure of over 1 million for the purchase of ambulances for 118, which cannot be used because there is a lack of staff ”.

Hence the final appeal to the prefect and mayor of Naples. «We are – conclude Medici and D’Emilio – in total collapse. We have been living on slogans for years. I ask the highest government authorities of the metropolitan area to intervene immediately, if we do not want to sink even further. In Naples we are already in the last place for life expectancy. What else must happen to run for cover? ».

Meanwhile after that, in the middle of the April course, the governor Vincenzo De Luca had underlined the refusal of doctors to go to the emergency room and the need to “invent something” comes the novelty of the motion approved on May 3 in the Regional Council signed by the group leader of the M5 Stelle Valeria Ciarambino which provides that the winners of the competition for all the branches of the medical area equivalent to emergency medicine, after a period of training in the field, are assigned for the first two years to the emergency room. A revolutionary provision, which has a dual purpose: “On the one hand, we guarantee continuity of care in departments that deal, every day, with an increasingly small number of doctors and with a continuous bleeding of staff, on the other we contribute to perfect the training of our health personnel ».

«Our proposal – underlines Ciarambino – was elaborated as the epilogue of a listening campaign of doctors and trade associations, but above all in the light of a situation that has now become unsustainable. In the Campania emergency room the working conditions are prohibitive, in some cases even inhumane. Just think of the Cardarelli hospital alone, the largest and most important in the region and in the South, where over the weekend just ended there was an influx of patients beyond all safety limits: 172 people, who occupied every stretcher and every space available. Dedicating at least 5 minutes to each patient would be equivalent to taking no less than 14 hours. All this – recalls the regional group leader – in a hospital in which two years ago the staff of the emergency room consisted of 45 doctors, while now they are less than half. The right to survival is at stake. Our hope now is to transform this motion into a measure that will strengthen the emergency-urgency system in Campania as soon as possible. But our commitment does not end there. We must take action, together with the national government – concludes Ciarambino – to make work in the emergency room attractive again, increasing the places in emergency specializations and above all recognizing adequate incentives for those who choose to remain in the trenches “.