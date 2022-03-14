Cardarelli, no more hospitalizations in the emergency room: 120 patients to be disposed of in covid cases in the emergency medicine wards

Cardarelli: great chaos in emergency room and once again the access of patients with medium and low urgency is stopped with a pass reserved only for red codes per non-postponable pathologies. At 6pm today the hospital bed manager, after counting over 120 sick people crammed into the great hall of emergency room triage, therefore raised the white flag again suspending the access of patients from 118 if not in immediate danger of life.

An extreme solution, dangerous for the users of the whole city, given the similar crowding that occurs in these hours inThe hospital of the sea, the only other II level Goddess in Naples complete for all disciplines. A remedy now adopted half a dozen times since last November to deal with the extraordinary influx of patients in the front line of the hospital and the complete saturation of the reception capacity of the emergency room and reception area.

The stop to hospitalizations concerns also the Emergency Medicine unit due to the different cases of positivity to the quick unhygienic swab for Sars-Cov-2 borne by patients already in hospital of that operating unit. The hospital’s Covid filter unit is also completely full and sees all the ordinary and resuscitation places occupied, so much so that the operating theaters are also occupied. These are patients almost always suffering from serious ordinary pathologies, such as haemorrhages, strokes, heart attacks, urinary infections, polytrauma, whose health conditions are further complicated by the positivity to Covid and therefore not easily transferable to a Covid center although there is a receptivity for specialist disciplines to San Giovanni Bosco, and for exclusively infectious diseases al Loreto mare e to the Cotugno.

The exceptional crowding of the emergency room of the Cardarelli it is in itself a cause the increase in infections among patients awaiting hospitalization. Positivity that sometimes manifests itself a few days after hospitalization. To greatly complicate the flow of patients and the activity of the hill hospital is not only the reworking of the emergency and urgent network of the city, with the first aid centers of the Naples 1 Asl halved, but also the continuous transfer, to Cardarelli , of low-urgency patients diverted to the emergency room by Pascale, polyclinics, Monaldi and other centers of the city also for minor pathologies despite the directives of the Region which provides that cancer patients and those dependent on various specialist units respectively of Pascale and the Polyclinics must refer, even for urgent complications, to the respective hospitals where they are in charge. A provision that would therefore provide for the organization in this hospital without first aid of a sort of centralized acceptance in urgency in which to manage these patients who have complications related to their chronic pathology with a suitable shift of laboratories, radiology and diagnostic services for images en team formed by internist, surgeon, anesthetist and nurse.

None of this in the daily routine: “Patient M.P is transferred to the Ps del Cardarelli – you can read on a recipe compiled by hand at one of the Pascale operating units – as after positioning the medicated Picc (a central venous access with peripheral insertion), the patient has accused hypotension (very low pressure) and therefore is sent for the evaluation of the case in the Cardarelli emergency room. Among the many cases hijacked from the Policlinico always to Cardarelli stands that of a patient suffering from multiple sclerosis secondary to another drug treatment admitted to Neurology of the university hospital after the onset of fever and drop in blood oxygenation. “The transfer is therefore exposed – reads a note always filled in by hand – to a suitable hospital”. Transportation by family members with their own means to the emergency room at Cardarelli in the late morning yesterday.