Cárdenas Palomino will remain in prison; court accredits evidence of torture

Luis Cárdenas Palomino, former director of Regional Security of the Federal Police and close collaborator of Genaro García Luna, must continue to be detained in the Altiplano federal prison, after a federal court considered that there are elements of his probable participation in the crime of torture against four alleged kidnappers.

The resolution of a Collegiate Court supported the order of formal imprisonment issued by a district judge, who opened the trial against the former official.

This resolution proves that Cárdenas Palomino allegedly authorized his commanders to “inflict physical and psychological pain and suffering” on Mario Vallarta Cisneros, Sergio Cortes Vallarta, Eduardo Estrada Granados and Ricardo Estrada Granados to plead guilty the night of their arrest.

“It was in accordance with the law that he was declared probable responsible for the commission of the crime of Torture, provided for in article 5 of the Federal Law to Prevent and Punish Torture, since the elements of the body of the crime attributed to the prosecuted,” the document says.

For 20 years, Luis Cárdenas Palomino was considered by different governments as one of the best police officers in Mexico. He has been decorated nationally and abroad, an expert in the fight against kidnapping, a promoter of new investigative technologies, and responsible for the dismantling of more than a hundred criminal gangs. He was a part of the achievements with which he was described.

But in recent years that image of “superpolice” (as they came to be called in police circles and security experts) has been shattered in the face of various official investigations in Mexico and the United States that point to him as being likely responsible for acts of torture. , money laundering, corruption and drug trafficking