Cardi B, a few days after announcing the separation from Offset, shows her daughter Kulture for the first time on Instagram

Cardi B, 26, posted the first photo of little Kulture Kiari Cephus, born last July. The girl made her debut on social networks in an egg, wearing an elegant bib with her name, a pink band that frames her face.

It was not so much the tenderness of the child as the timing of the mother that surprised the fans: the rapper, who has always been reluctant to publish images of Kulture (“there are too many bad people out there”), posted the photo only a few days after announced the separation from dad Offset, a member of the Migos trio, in a video on Instagram. And to think that just a few weeks ago, in an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, Cardi B had confessed to having even turned down a million dollars in order not to sell the first photos of Kulture: “They offered me seven-figure sums, but my husband and I don’t want to show our little girl right now“.

The rapper, who defines herself as “a gangster of emotions”, from stripper in New York has transformed first into a successful singer, then into the queen of social networks. But now she is first of all a caring mother: “I want Kulture to be bilingual, to box and to know everything about his parents. I’ll really tell you everything, ”Cardi B reassured a few days after her birth. In just five months, the little girl completely revolutionized her life: “She is in charge. You don’t sleep until you decide you can. He is already a dictator“. Kulture is the queen of the house, and after all it is understandable: for the rapper it is the first daughter (the fourth for Offset).

READ ALSO

Loading... Advertisements

Cardi B and the naked photos after giving birth

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, these are the real names of the two rap stars, they were married in great secrecy on September 20, 2017. But now, as she announced, their relationship is over: “We have remained on good terms. We still have a lot of love for each other but the problems between us have not settled with time. It’s nobody’s fault. It will take some time for the official divorce but somehow I will always love him because he is the father of my daughter ».

At the 26-year-old of the Migos the affectionate friendship of the ex does not seem to be enough. In a message on Twitter he blurted out: “Everyone go to that country, I miss Cardi“. But she is on a completely different wavelength: during a performance in Chicago she changed the lyrics of the song MotorSport (among other things released in collaboration with the Migos) precisely to refer to the separation: “I got Offset turned on, I told him the other day, yes we’re getting a divorce“. A public declaration that does not seem to leave room for reconciliation hypotheses.