Cardi B Admits She’s Tired of Being Famous After Monday’s Met Gala

While attending the 2022 Met Gala in New York on Monday night, Cardi B admits to having a grudge against fame. The Bronx singer discussed her struggle with popularity during an Instagram live stream after the event.

“I hate fame,” she claimed

Sometimes, unwittingly, one is forced to live with a certain reputation as a famous person. This reality is observed more in the world of showbiz. Cardi B for his part, holds fame in aversion. During a live broadcast on Instagram on Monday, the rapper let go.

I hate fame. I hate being famous. i really hate it“, she remarked during the stream.

Let me tell you something: if you ever wish to be rich and famous, don’t wish to be famous, wish to be rich.” From there, she explains that she has been feeling good the last few days with Offset and party, but as soon as she had to do something that will be covered by the media, her mood was ruined. “I feel like God cursed me with glory“, she added.

No grievance with Elish

After the Met Gala, rumors started circulating on social media that Cardi and Billie Eilish have a dispute due to a video where Eilish can be heard saying “she is weird” in the direction of Cardi. Cardi denied the rumours.The internet is trying to divide us“, she told Eilish. “They don’t understand you’re my baby.”

