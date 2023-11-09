Cardi B Admits She’s ‘Very Impatient’ in the Kitchen But Offset Makes a ‘Mean Breakfast’ (Exclusive)

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock Cardi B Applauds Offset’s Cooking Skills, Says He Makes a ‘Mean Breakfast’

Cardi B creates some magic in the recording studio, but leaves the kitchen to the offset.

“I can cook but there’s some things I don’t like to do,” the 31-year-old tells PEOPLE while discussing her latest collaboration with Cardi Whiplash and Patti LaBelle’s food line, Patty’s Good Life.

“I’m very impatient,” she adds, which is why she doesn’t like every step of cooking.

Luckily, her husband can step in.

“He makes a mean breakfast,” she says of the Migos rapper. “He can cook a little bit of anything.”

The couple’s kitchen dynamics came to light when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and LaBelle spoke with People about a seasonal partnership between two of the pair’s dessert products — Whipshots Alcoholic Whipped Cream and Patty’s Good Life Pies.

The musicians are teaming up with their food brands to get into the holiday spirit with a social campaign starting November 9th. People revealed the exclusive first-look on November 8.