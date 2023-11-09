Cardi B Admits She’s ‘Very Impatient’ in the Kitchen But Offset Makes a ‘Mean Breakfast’ (Exclusive)

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock
Cardi B Applauds Offset’s Cooking Skills, Says He Makes a ‘Mean Breakfast’
Cardi B creates some magic in the recording studio, but leaves the kitchen to the offset.
“I can cook but there’s some things I don’t like to do,” the 31-year-old tells PEOPLE while discussing her latest collaboration with Cardi Whiplash and Patti LaBelle’s food line, Patty’s Good Life.
“I’m very impatient,” she adds, which is why she doesn’t like every step of cooking.
Luckily, her husband can step in.
“He makes a mean breakfast,” she says of the Migos rapper. “He can cook a little bit of anything.”
The couple’s kitchen dynamics came to light when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and LaBelle spoke with People about a seasonal partnership between two of the pair’s dessert products — Whipshots Alcoholic Whipped Cream and Patty’s Good Life Pies.
The musicians are teaming up with their food brands to get into the holiday spirit with a social campaign starting November 9th. People revealed the exclusive first-look on November 8.
Courtesy Tomas Herold/Starco Brands
Cardi B and Patti LaBelle talk about their Thanksgiving plans
RELATED: Cardi B says her family made her a cook — but she’s got a ‘picky girl’ on her hands (Exclusive)
In the teaser and first episode, LaBelle and Cardi bring together sweet potato pie and pumpkin spice whipped cream at their holiday meal. Fans can recreate the seasonal magic for themselves by visiting Walmart, where both Whipshots and Patty’s Good Life Pies are available for purchase.
When talking about what else LaBelle and Cardi were planning to serve for Thanksgiving, the Grammy winners had different plans.
“My Thanksgiving is always everyone at the table telling what they’re grateful for and we just eat the food,” the “If You Only Knew” singer said. “I love to cook and every year I realize how lucky I am to have food.”
Cardi explains that her Thanksgiving plans change every year as she, Offset and their kids, Kulture Kiari, 5, and Wave Set, 2, alternate between Cardi’s New York-based family and her “real down south” husband’s family. Come in turn. No matter what part of the country they’re visiting, the rapper says she doesn’t mind the kitchen.
Cardi mocked her family’s opinion of her cooking, saying, “They don’t trust me yet.”
For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.