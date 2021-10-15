Cardi B against racists for whom “black rappers devalue Hermès Birkin”

Among these we find Cardi B, the rapper who in the last two years has conquered both the world of music and that of fashion, appearing in the front row at international fashion weeks and showing off, on the red carpet, some unobtainable archival creations. Black artist and originally from the Bronx, the 28-year-old has often found herself responding to criticisms and accusations of a different nature, but the last one is truly incredible: on Twitter, Cardi B was mentioned along with other black rappers who own of Hermès bags because they “devalue the Birkin”, or the would make it less exclusive.

The singer, however, immediately silenced the trolls not only for clearly discriminatory reasons, but also with data in hand: “In reality, we add value to products, because when we talk about brands in hip hop, sales go up.” And the trace is proof of this Bodak Yellow, which had a direct impact on the purchases of Christian Louboutin – after including a reference in the song – with a 1000% increase. Same thing for Balenciaga, cited in I Like It Like That.

An occasion, moreover, to remember that even today if a black or Hispanic woman carries a designer bag on her arm, it is still thought that it may not be authentic: “Today I bought four Hermès bags” continued Cardi B, explaining another important point: “Let me tell you something. You don’t have to break your neck to get a Birkin. You don’t have to compare yourself to anyone on the internet. Point”.

