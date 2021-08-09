Cardi B against Trump, wants Nigerian citizenship

Cardi B chose to become a citizen of Nigeria. The decision of the 27-year-old, first solo rapper to win the Billboard Hot 100, has matured immediately after the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by US President Donald Trump: “It is sad that this man is endangering Americans. He made the “dumbest” move ever» tweeted the star.

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin ???????? ???? but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York . Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date … I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

The choice

The decision for Nigeria as a country to expatriate, seems to have been born from the enthusiasm aroused last month by his first tour in the country sub-Saharan. And it shouldn’t just be citizenship that changes.

Ask fans for a different name

Cardi B in fact, with a tweet already relaunched over 10 thousand times, asked fans to choose between two new names: Crown B and Cadijat, the latter seems to be favored by those of the Muslim religion.

According to the Nigerian newspaper Premium Times, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the National Diaspora Commission, said he was enthusiastic about the request for citizenship and said he “can’t wait” to welcome the rapper again.

