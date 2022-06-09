Cardi B ahead of Nas and Dr. Dre

The magazine RollingStone just published his ranking of the 200 best rap albums in history. It was enough to spark a (huge) debate, agitating social networks for several days.

Has Rolling Stone gone too far?

For hip-hop fans, the ranking published by RollingStone do not pass. The top in question, soberly baptized “200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums”actually covers many classics of the genre, gleefully drawing from the discographies of Nas, Dr. Dre, Public Enemy or even 2Pac.

But here it is: on closer inspection, some choices can easily raise eyebrows. For instance, the scrapbook Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B, published in 2018, ranks 16th in the famous ranking. An assumed choice, but which nevertheless places the rapper’s project well ahead of many classics, including Illmatic of Nas, Aquemini from Outkast, Madvillainy by MF DOOM & Madlib, The Chronic by Dr. Dre, Tha Carter III by Lil Wayne, All Eyez On Me of 2Pac, Reasonable Doubt by JAY-Z, good kid, mAd city by Kendrick Lamar or even The Marshall Mathers LP of Eminem.

“wtf man” will comment on a twittos, even if among the 15 albums ahead of Cardi’s are Paid In Full by Eric B. & Rakim, Supreme Clientele by Ghostface Killah 2001 by Dr. Dre, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill, A Low End Theory from A Tribe Called Quest or even The Blueprint by JAY-Z.

The top 5 is occupied by key pieces: To Pimp A Butterfly by Kendrick Lamar It Takes A Nation by Public Enemy, The Blueprint by JAY-Z, Stankonia of Outkast and ready to die by The Notorious BIG

In short, a simple question of appreciation?