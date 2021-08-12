Cardi B: Aliyah invites her to NXT

Cardi B, a celebrated American rapper and songwriter who is a star of hip hop and trap, has received an invitation from NXT wrestler Aliyah to join the Robert Stone Brand. Will “Bacardi” accept the invitation?

Cardi B was incredibly successful in 2020 thanks to the single WAP, co-produced with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and produced by Ayo &Keyz. The song is considered as one of the best songs of last year as well as having obtained awards around the world including the “Diamond Disc” in Brazil.

The rapper recently revealed that she is a big fan of Sasha Banks and that, despite not being an assiduous spectator of WWE shows, she believes that Carmella is really a beautiful and very sexy woman.

The NXT Wrestler Aliyah, on his Twitter profile, sent a publicly an invitation to Cardi B to join the Robert Stone Brand.

Aliyah’s tweet

Although not among the absolute protagonists of the yellow and black show of the Vince McMahon federation, Aliyah still has a large following on his Twitter profile. Right on her social profiles the wrestler invited the rapper Cardi B to show up at NXT and to join the Robert Stone Brand.

“Hey Cardi B!!! We LOVE your Twitter profile. Would you like to collaborate? Write to us here in private and one of the members of the Robert Stone Brand will answer you to arrange something special for you.”

