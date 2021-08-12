News

Cardi B: Aliyah invites her to NXT

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Cardi B, a celebrated American rapper and songwriter who is a star of hip hop and trap, has received an invitation from NXT wrestler Aliyah to join the Robert Stone Brand. Will “Bacardi” accept the invitation?

Cardi B was incredibly successful in 2020 thanks to the single WAP, co-produced with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and produced by Ayo &Keyz. The song is considered as one of the best songs of last year as well as having obtained awards around the world including the “Diamond Disc” in Brazil.

The rapper recently revealed that she is a big fan of Sasha Banks and that, despite not being an assiduous spectator of WWE shows, she believes that Carmella is really a beautiful and very sexy woman.

The NXT Wrestler Aliyah, on his Twitter profile, sent a publicly an invitation to Cardi B to join the Robert Stone Brand.

Aliyah’s tweet

Although not among the absolute protagonists of the yellow and black show of the Vince McMahon federation, Aliyah still has a large following on his Twitter profile. Right on her social profiles the wrestler invited the rapper Cardi B to show up at NXT and to join the Robert Stone Brand.

“Hey Cardi B!!! We LOVE your Twitter profile. Would you like to collaborate? Write to us here in private and one of the members of the Robert Stone Brand will answer you to arrange something special for you.”

We are looking for new elements for our staff! There are several positions available: if you are interested, CLICK HERE.

Now you can buy the first magazine dedicated to Italian wrestling. CLICK HERE!

Follow us on FacebookFollow us on Google News


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

487
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
476
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
444
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
401
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
389
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
363
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
353
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
342
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
335
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
334
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
To Top