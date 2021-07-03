Cardi B and her husband Offset are expecting their second child

Cardi B she is about to become a mother again. The rapper announced her second pregnancy by performing on the stage of the ‘Bet Awards 2021‘ showing fair the belly. The father of the child is the husband Offset, a member of the migos group, with whom the rapper already shares her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus born in 2018.

Cardi B announces pregnancy on stage

Cardi B she again chose the stage to announce the happy news of her pregnancy. This time at the ‘Bet Awards 2021’ performing alongside the Migos. While Offset and the migos group performed the song ‘Type Sh*t’, Cardi B surprisingly took the stage in a black jumpsuit studded with crystals Swarovski.

On her belly there was a transparency allowed her to show her belly and thus give the news to her fans, who started screaming for joy and surprise.

Immediately after the performance the rapper was finally able to reveal the secret even on her social platforms, posting a photoshoot with her belly. The first photo portrays her unveiled covered only in white body painting, in the second photo she is with her husband Offset who embraces her tenderly from behind. To hit the fans, however, was the third photo, in which Cardi B posed with his daughter Kulture, both dressed in white robes in a cleopatra-inspired photo shoot. The singer accompanied the photo with the caption: “I already know that these two will love each other very much and will also argue a lot, because they have only three years of difference.

Like me and my sister Henny. But of one thing I am safer than ever, they will protect and take care of each other like no one else ever can”.

Offset and Cardi B: a troubled love story

Cardi B and Offset met in 2017 when the rapper collaborated with the group Migos for the song ‘Lick’. Their love story was born in the music studio that led them, after only nine months, on September 20, 2017 to get married in secret.

It will be the rapper to tell a year later, for their anniversary, that she got married in make-up and in a tracksuit: apparently the two had not planned anything, that morning they spontaneously decided to get married and ran to the nearest church.

The rapper had then announced her first pregnancy on the stage of the Saturday Night Live Show performing for the first time on his single ‘Be Careful’.

The little Kulture she was born on July 10, 2018. Both parents said that the little girl has always had a strong personality right from the start: “I’m not used to taking orders, but it’s as if she were my little boss”. The singer has repeatedly expressed how her daughter is for her an engine to work hard and have more and more success, also to be able to give her what she has never been able to have in her childhood. Cardi B was in fact born in the Bronx in a family of humble origins and at only 18 years old she worked as an exotic dancer in the premises, to put away savings. Only over time, thanks to Instagram, she became an influencer, managing to get noticed by record companies.

Six months after the birth of the baby, in 2019, Cardi B had announced the separation from her husband Offset due to his infidelity. The rapper seeks divorce by filing the documents to court in 2020. Two months later, however, the two are back together, determined to make things work for the good of the little girl and their family. Since then Cardi B and Offset have never left each other and today they are happily waiting for their second child.

