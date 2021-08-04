Cardi B and her husband Offset, divorce is official: the reasons

Cardi B, 27 years old, divorces her husband Offset, 28. The spokesmen of the two rap stars did not want to make comments but the news is official: as it reveals People, the documents were presented in court in Fulton County, Georgia.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, these are the real names of the two rappers, they had married in secret on September 20, 2017 and by June 2018 they had become parents of a little girl: Kulture Kulture Kiari Cephus. Only six months later Cardi B during a concert had announced the separation, due, it is rumored, to the infidelity of him. «We were on good terms. We still feel a lot of love for each other but the problems between us have not settled with time. It’s nobody’s fault. It will take some more time for the official divorce but somehow I will always love him because he is the father of my daughter,” she said.

To the Migos rapper the affectionate friendship of the ex did not seem to be enough. In a message on Twitter he had in fact blurted out: «Go all to that country, I miss Cardi». But she was on a completely different wavelength: during a performance in Chicago she had changed the words of the song MotorSport (among other things released in collaboration with the Migos) just to refer to the separation: «I did excite Offset, I told him the other day, yes we’re going to divorce». A public statement that did not seem to leave room for hypotheses of reconciliation. And in fact the divorce, now, has become official.

