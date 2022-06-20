Entertainment

Cardi B and her kids feast Offset on Father’s Day

Fathers were in the spotlight all over the world last Sunday. From one family to another, the testimonies of affection were different. Cardi B found a special way with her children to show their love to Offset.

A king’s feast for Offset on Father’s Day

Not so long ago the two US rap stars welcomed their second child. Cardi B wanted to do Father’s day a particular circumstance in order to make it a tradition in the education of children. For once, a big surprise awaited Offset when he woke up. In effect, Cardi B brought a huge buffet to her husband who was still in bed.

In his Instagram story, we saw Offset who didn’t really know what to do with this huge amount of food. bardy she laughed and said: ”Happy Father’s Day”. No sooner had he had time to finish the meal than he was led down the stairs to discover the special decoration that had been made in his honor.

Offset with kids

The children were then able to put together their various gifts. They also planned letters for their father and couldn’t wait for him to read them. For the occasion, a card described as a ”prank”, was folded into a glass of beer. It amused Offset who said : “Oh, it’s like a beer… Ok, I like that one.” He then pretended to drink it to the delight of his children.

