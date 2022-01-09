News

Cardi B and Kanye West, a possible collaboration on the way between the two

Cardi B And Kanye West a collaboration in style is coming. A source revealed that the rapper of Bodak Yellow and West would be grappling with it shooting of a music video in store Balenciaga in the Design District of Miami. Kanye WestHe was also spotted twice inside the store last week. It was photographed, the first time, while doing shopping for an outfit on New Year’s Eve and then, again, on Tuesday in the company of my friend Future.

He not only wore the brand, but also his new flame, Julia Fox, was spotted wearing a branded look. During the their appointment on Mondays, Fox wore a nylon and spandex top of Balenciaga and carried a $ 2,350 hourglass bag with embossed crocodile. She also wore a Balenciaga swimsuit while being stalked by paparazzi on the Miami beach after her own first exit with West.

Photo: Instagram @imcardib

On Friday, West announced that it has teamed up with the brand’s designer, Demna, to “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga“. And now the rapper seems to want to involve Cardi in the project, choosing the Balenciaga shop as the location of his new music video. While it’s unclear which song it is for or what West’s involvement actually is, Cardi B announced a willingness to publish a new album in 2022.

Cardi B Kanye West: a super chic collaboration

“I’m trying to find a balance with my life as a mother,” Cardi B told fans during an Instagram Live in mid-December. “I have two kids, my daughter is in school now and I have like a lot of jobs now. I am in many positions and this takes a lot of my time, and on top of that, I have to release this album next year, ”he continued. The friendship between West and Cardi is certainly not a secret, in fact the rapper was spotted at a party that Cardi organized for her husband Offset’s birthday in Los Angeles. This friendship, however, could soon turn into one business friendship.

Kanye West Irina Shayk
Photo: Press Office

