Cardi B and Lapo Elkann fight over the Maneskin: what happened?

What’s happening between Lapo Elkann and Cardi B? The two are at the center of the rumors for a virtual quarrel that saw them as protagonists. And all because of whom? Of the Maneskin. But what exactly happened? To understand better it is necessary to take a step back and go back to the evening of American Music Awards where i Maneskin they performed for the category Favorite Trending Song (even if they didn’t win anything). To introduce the Rome group, Cardi B she was found on stage with a checkered tablecloth while eating a plate of spaghetti, all accompanied by the music of the mandolin.

So far nothing strange, indeed for many all this has gone unnoticed, but not for Lapo Elkann who did not appreciate this stereotype and wanted to have his say through his Twitter profile where he stated:

“Wake up Cardi B. Italy is not just spaghetti and wine, it is much much more. Italy is beauty, culture, Leonardo, Ferrari, opera. For this, before introducing Italian artists, please study and prepare. It is sad to use stereotypes to talk about the Maneskins ”.

The rapper’s response was not long in coming saying that it was not her intention to offend someone and that she loves very much. Italy and could never speak ill of it or make fun of Italians:

The components of the Maneskin

“Did you by any chance want me to take a history lesson during the ceremony? Maybe I should have brought a Ferrari to the stage? I also joked about my hometown. People want to be indignant for no reason, I had no intention of offending ”.

Cardi B she justified herself, but after a few minutes she deleted the tweet and her words, even if we don’t know why. Despite this, Lapo Elkann he did not miss the answer and continued the question and answer, always in English:

“Fight against racism and stereotypes about minorities, it’s a great thing and you have my respect. But feeding stereotypes about others goes against the values ​​you try to share with your fans. That’s all. You and your family are welcome in Italy, I would be happy to host you in the Bel Paese “.

Peace made between Lapo Elkann and Cardi B? THE Maneskin they had a good laugh about this whole situation, but still the public is, for the most part, in favor of Lapo Elkann since many are fed up with these constant stereotypes about our Italy.

And what do you think of this clash between Lapo Elkann and Cardi B? Are you in favor of the Italian or the rapper? We look forward to seeing you in the comments!