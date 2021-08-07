Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are making history with “WAP”: here are all the records achieved

The featuring “WAP” is engraving the names of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in the history of music!

The song has debuted at number one on the chart Billboard Hot 100: is the first female collaboration between rappers to enter directly at the top of the hit parade.

#WAP is the first female rap collaboration in history to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 (@iamcardib & @theestallion). — chart data (@chartdata) August 17, 2020

The only other female collaboration to have debuted at the top of the charts is “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

It is not the only record: the video of the song has broken the primacy for the music video of a female collaboration with more visits on YouTube in its first 24 hours, with 26 million views.

In the U.S., “WAP” was streamed 93 million times during the first week of release, making it become the most streamed song ever in the first seven days of release.

Cardi B celebrated all these records with an enthusiastic video on Instagram: “Number one! I am so grateful! Thank you so much @theestallion. I don’t even know how to thank you, I would like to give you a big hug! Thank you to my fans, megan fans, thank you to the world for listening“.

“WAP” is the fourth number one in the Billboard Hot 100 of the rapper, after “Bodak Yellow”, “I Like It” and “Girls Like You”. It is instead the second for Megan Thee Stallion, after “Savage”.

