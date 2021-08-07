News

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are making history with “WAP”: here are all the records achieved

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










August 19, 2020




















The featuring “WAP” is engraving the names of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in the history of music!

The song has debuted at number one on the chart Billboard Hot 100: is the first female collaboration between rappers to enter directly at the top of the hit parade.

The only other female collaboration to have debuted at the top of the charts is “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

It is not the only record: the video of the song has broken the primacy for the music video of a female collaboration with more visits on YouTube in its first 24 hours, with 26 million views.

In the U.S., “WAP” was streamed 93 million times during the first week of release, making it become the most streamed song ever in the first seven days of release.

Cardi B celebrated all these records with an enthusiastic video on Instagram: “Number one! I am so grateful! Thank you so much @theestallion. I don’t even know how to thank you, I would like to give you a big hug! Thank you to my fans, megan fans, thank you to the world for listening“.

“WAP” is the fourth number one in the Billboard Hot 100 of the rapper, after “Bodak Yellow”, “I Like It” and “Girls Like You”. It is instead the second for Megan Thee Stallion, after “Savage”.

Crush play to review the video (with the controversial participation of Kylie Jenner) their cooperation:



ph: Warner press office











Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

312
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
292
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
271
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
263
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
248
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
228
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
213
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
206
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
198
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
194
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
To Top